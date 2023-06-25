Michael Ian Black explains why Donald Trump is painfully unfunny





Michael Ian Black is not laughing. At Donald Trump, that is.

I never heard him say anything really funny. I never heard him construct what I would call a joke. He’s mean, he’s only mean, and sometimes when he says mean things, people laugh, the Wet Hot American Summer actor told The New Abnormal political podcast co-host Andy Levy in the latest episode.

I don’t think he really understands intellectually what humor is, what makes a joke, why something might be funny or why it wouldn’t be funny, adds Black, who recently wrote an article on Stubstack titled No Joke calling out conservatives for their inability to be funny.

He also tells Andy that Trump isn’t the only politician he finds painfully unfunny. In fact, Black doesn’t even think modern conservatives are capable of being funny and explains why.

Cruelty became the point, he says, and cruelty almost can’t be funny because humor, for it to really work, has to strike against the status quo.

Later in the interview, he also shares his thoughts on Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld then and now.

Additionally, TNA co-hosts Andy and Danielle Moodie kick off the segment by listening to more clips of lopsided Republicans, and one of Nancy Pelosi throwing major shade at Trump.

