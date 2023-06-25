Back to the Future – Journal





WITH a maximum of seven weeks before the existing assemblies are dissolved and an interim establishment takes over to preside over the affairs of the country, including the national elections, there is still great uncertainty as to the scenario that will takes shape.

The uncertainty is due in equal measure to the events of May 9 as well as the vote of no confidence (VoNC) against the PTI-led government in April last year. In anticipation of the vote, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan rolled out cleverly crafted allegations of a plot against him for US-backed regime change.

Prior to the VoNC, the PTI had lost so many by-elections that the PML-N was considered the frontrunner in future elections in the country. Once ousted from government, the PTI sparked a Trump-like narrative that may have been fabricated and not based on fact, but which appears to have won the party more support than it ever had. in the past.

The PTI surprised all observers in Punjab and beyond by clinching near total dominance in the Punjab Assembly by-elections, although the double game played by the former army chief may have played a part in this. role.

The next election will also likely be carefully calibrated like the one in 2018.

It was clear that unlike Nawaz Sharifs who fell out with the establishment, when the judiciary had been seen cooperating with him to punish him and no state institutions were on his side, Imran Khan did not was not alone and friendless, with parts of the courts allegedly lending him critical support, as well as elements within other key institutions and departments.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s ruling on its interpretation of the defection clause, according to many experts, went beyond mere interpretation and amounted to rewriting the Constitution.

The SC ruled that not only defecting members would be disqualified as required by the Constitution, but also that their vote against the party directive would not count. Some political analysts point to this ruling as the source of all the current political instability, which has virtually paralyzed the economy.

The establishment reacted as only it knows how. It can be said without ambiguity that what could have been a subtle exercise until May 9, turned into a brutal dismantling of the party following the events of that day, when the leadership of the PTI was led to believe grossly exaggerated accounts of support within the security apparatus. and overplayed his hand.

The writing is on the wall. The next election will also likely be carefully calibrated like that of 2018 and should produce what former military leader General Ziaul Haq once called positive results. If this is not manageable in the few weeks remaining before the constitutionally mandated exercise, then the fate of the election may well be in jeopardy.

Admittedly, not being a legal eagle, this columnist isn’t sure how any delay can be effected without violating the Constitution. But then this poor document looks more hopeless than ever, with much of its contents ignored at will by various powerful quarters, each of them sworn to protect it.

We have heard of a declaration of emergency, thus extending the mandate of the incumbents by one year; savvy analysts have also been heard considering the prospects of a longer-than-expected caretaker government to stabilize the economy and allow the establishment to complete the abandonment of its failed project, in the words of its critics of the less.

Simultaneously with these rumours, the fate of Pakistani politics, and consequently of its shirtless multitudes, is also being discussed this weekend in London’s plush residential area of ​​Mayfair and a few opulent country houses nearby. including one in Hampshire.

It is quite possible that the game plan for the elections is being fine-tuned. The various elements of such an exercise may include alliances and seat adjustments, as well as more specific recommendations for the interim government.

As his brother, the Prime Minister, returns home after meeting him in London, Nawaz Sharif is ready to leave the UK and head to the Middle East, with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on his itinerary for the next one. three weeks. There is speculation that he could eventually return home.

Political commentators have stressed the importance attached to Mr. Sharifs returning to Pakistan before the elections, even if he has to spend some time in prison. His presence may galvanize support and somewhat dilute the pain of economic hardship suffered by the masses for which the PTI and PML-N are responsible, but the brunt of the fallout will obviously be on the incumbents.

What we are witnessing today is what was shaped in 2018, a hybrid setup, but with different personas. If things continue to go in this direction, then it will be safe to assume that we should be preparing to usher in a similar system after the elections, whether they are held on time or not.

The establishment of the Special Multi-Level Investment Facilitation Board and the decision of who sits on it at different levels is a good enough indication of how things are to come. One can be sure that in the post-election scene, one will want a fragmented parliament and therefore a weak coalition type government to be formed so that no politician tries to accumulate too much power in his hands and that remains centered elsewhere.

Ironically, contrary to expectations, the failed experiment of recent years should not lead to more meaningful representative rule on the rebound, but seems to be heading towards more diluted democracy. Even then, everyone who has aspired to a piece of this cake seems satisfied. So here’s what I’m hoping for.

The coming months and years should see some economic stabilization so that the challenges of the poor are mitigated, however marginal. Since the purpose of arbitrary disappearances, arrests and detentions will have been served, these will end. For now, wishing for anything else would be too bold.

The author is a former editor of [email protected]

Posted in Dawn, June 25, 2023

