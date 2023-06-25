Politics
President speaks for all of us: Blinken backs Bidens dictator’s comments on Xi Jinping
Secretary of State Antony Blinken backed President Joe Biden’s earlier comments calling Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, saying the president speaks for us all.
Biden previously called Xi a dictator at a fundraising event in California, just a day after Blinken reported having had a robust conversation with the leader of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing.
The comment angered Chinese officials, who called it a political provocation. Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Bidens’ statement seriously violated China’s political dignity.
Blinken said during a June 25 State of the Union appearance that he supports the president’s comment, coming after Biden himself. predicted that the comment would have no real effect on relations with China.
CNN anchor Dana Bash discussed the comments with Blinken.
You just went to Beijing last week. It was an attempt to smooth out frayed relations with China, Bash said. Two days later, President Biden calls Xi Jinping a dictator, which angered China so much that it issued a formal diplomatic rebuke to the US ambassador. Was the president wrong to call Xi Jinping a dictator?
It’s very clear that when it comes to China, we’re going to do and say things they don’t like, they’re going to do and say things we don’t like, Blinken replied. If you watch what comes out every day from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the United States, you will hear a lot about it.
Blinken also took the opportunity to defend his trip to China, which drew some criticism from Republicans.
The purpose of my trip to the Presidents’ Briefing was to try to bring a little more stability to the relationship, to demonstrate that they were committed to managing it responsibly and to be able to deal with our differences very directly, a he declared.
There is no secret about these differences. There is no secret about the concerns we have about democracy, about human rights, about some of the actions that China is taking in the world.
Despite these differences, however, Blinken stressed the importance of maintaining a line of communication with the Chinese state to avoid escalation into a conflict we want to avoid.
The nature of relations between China is such, Blinken added, that philosophical disagreements are inevitable.
One of the things I said to the Chinese people is that they were going to keep doing things and saying things that you don’t like, just like you do the same thing, and work well through they.
Bash asked again: Do you believe that Xi Jinping is a dictator?
Blinken replied, The President speaks clearly, he speaks frankly, I worked for him for over 20 years, and he speaks for all of us.
Legislators’ reactions to the comments
Lawmakers and other public officials gave varied reactions to the dictator’s comment.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (DN.Y.) declined to comment on Bidens’ characterization of Xi, but told reporters that I would qualify what is happening with the Chinese Communist Party and its crackdown on its citizens of very problematic, incompatible with our values as Americans, and who would continue to stand on the side of freedom.
Similarly, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) suggested the comment may have merit, but refrained from openly endorsing it.
Well look I would say [Xi] has very many autocratic tendencies, Schumer said. It is not an open and full-fledged democracy, to say the least.
House Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Mike McCaul (R-Texas) applauded the move, which he said was a tougher stance.
Biden is right: Xi is a dictator, and we should treat him as such, McCaul said. This administration must stop accommodating Beijing and must start advancing competitive actions.
McCaul had previously criticized Blinkens’ trip to China, which he said ceded too much diplomatic ground to China.
Emel Akan contributed to this report.
From The old times
|
