Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Egypt’s highest honour, ‘Order of the Nile’





Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Egypt’s highest honour, the “Order of the Nile”, from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the presidential palace in Cairo on Sunday (June 25th). Egypt instituted the “Order of the Nile” in 1915 to recognize invaluable services rendered to Egypt or humanity by heads of state, crown princes and vice-presidents. It is the thirteenth highest state honor awarded to Prime Minister Modi. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Egypt, focusing on improving trade and investment, energy ties and people-to-people relations. Modi visited Cairo’s historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque, which was restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra Indian community. The mosque, built in 1012, mainly performs Friday prayers and the five obligatory prayers. Al-Hakim is over a thousand years old and is the fourth oldest mosque in Cairo and the second Fatimid mosque to be built in the city. During his visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought and died in Egypt and Palestine during World War I. In addition to visiting the Pyramids of Giza, he visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery, which includes the Heliopolis Memorial (Port Tewfik) and the Heliopolis Memorial (Aden), commemorating nearly 4,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the First World War. The Prime Minister met with members of the Indian community in Egypt, who called him a “Hero of India.” He replied, “All of India is everyone’s hero. The people of the country are working hard and the nation is progressing.” At the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Modi paid a two-day visit to Egypt, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since 1997. This visit was significant because Egypt is traditionally one of the partners India’s most important trade in the African continent. Modi’s visit to Egypt came hot on the heels of his three-day trip to the US, where he held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, led Yoga Day celebrations, addressed the US Congress, held a press conference and met with technology CEOs.

