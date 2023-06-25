Only Imran responsible for all the tragic incidents of May 9: Kh Asif





Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the mastermind, planner and inventor of the May 9 incident was only Imran Khan.

Addressing a dinner reception, given in his honor by members of the Cantt Sialkot board of directors, he regretted that it was former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who had challenged the order of the state and the institutions of the state.

He said that the state is like a mother to its citizens, but this person ended that relationship for power.

He said that the lesson he (Imran Khan) gave his party militants, and the planning he did, resulted in attacks on martyrs’ memorials and military installations and defences, claiming that political workers have been instigated by their leader to attack the state and its establishments.

Kh Asif said what happened on May 9, no one should doubt that his mastermind, planner and creator was the sole chairman of PTI.

He said that in the past 14 months, this person (Imran Khan) has not even once asked to meet or sit down with politicians to resolve national issues. He only expressed his desire to speak to military leaders.

The Defense Minister said that the Pakistani army is the guarantor of the country’s defense and integrity. He said power has been taken away from politicians many times in the past; power was stripped from Nawaz Sharif three times, while Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, but no one challenged the state order. On the contrary, they waited for elections for years and came to power with the power to vote, he added. PNI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/only-imran-responsible-for-all-may-9-tragic-incidents-kh-asif/

