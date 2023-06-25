The government has a ‘vital role’ against abortion





WASHINGTON Former President Donald Trump has said the federal government should play a ‘vital role’ in opposing abortion, but he again failed to provide details on the national restrictions he would support if he did. was re-elected to the White House.

Trump’s remarks to a group of influential evangelicals on Saturday on the anniversary of the Supreme Court’s overturning of the national abortion right contrasted with those of his former vice president and 2024 rival, Mike Penny.

Pence, speaking at the same conference a day earlier, challenged every GOP presidential candidate to support passing a nationwide ban on abortion at least as young as 15 weeks pregnant.

Trump, the GOP frontrunner, balked at endorsing a nationwide ban and suggested restrictions be left to the states. He even suggested that pushing for increased restrictions on abortion would be a political liability for Republicans, despite his three Supreme Court nominees making up the majority of justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

Trump, in his address to the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual conference, continued to offer a muddled response. He said he believed “the greatest progress is now being made in the states, where everyone wanted to be.”

“One of the reasons they wanted Roe v. Wade terminated,” he said, “is to bring it back to states where a lot of people believe the greatest progress for pro-life are in class.”

But the former president also added, “There remains of course a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”

Trump said he supports three exceptions to abortion restrictions in cases of rape and incest or when a mother’s life is in danger.

He took full credit for his role in overturning the historic decision and said he was “proud to be the most pro-life president in American history”.

Although white evangelical Christians were initially hesitant to support Trump in 2016, his promises to appoint judges to the court who would overthrow Roe and the eventual reversal of the decision won him deep support in the evangelical movement.

As he took the stage, he received a standing ovation from the crowd of hundreds, with some attendees standing in their chairs to see him enter. Enthusiasm was significantly higher for Trump than it had been the morning before, when Pence and a number of other presidential hopefuls addressed the conference.

One candidate, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, was met with boos when he criticized Trump in his remarks on Friday.

On Saturday night, the crowd burst into sustained chants of “We want Trump!” halfway through the former president’s remarks.

“Have your other candidates been treated this way? said Trump with a smile.

