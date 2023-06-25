The week in depth – and the focus is on mortality

Ben Wildsmith

When I started doing this column, I sacrificed reading Marina Hyde in the Guardian on the basis that she’s so good I’d like to steal her.

Boris Johnson’s column in the Daily Mail presents a rather different problem, in that it explicitly asks to be torn up and is framed that way.

Much like the animal that wanted to be eaten in The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, this is an opinion piece that wants you to disagree with it. So I won’t.

Well maybe this time, then I’ll never talk about it again. It will go on the forbidden right alongside Marina, Question Time and Lord of The Rings, each of which I deem taboo, but for various reasons too revealing to discuss with you.

At least not yet.

This week, he talks about the underwater implosion. Now, it doesn’t matter what he actually says (really, it doesn’t matter, believe me on this one) but his choice of subject raises the central question about him: how much he of him?

I see only two conclusions that can be drawn from his article. Either the pseudo-patriotic, proud-to-be-British piffle he knocked out this week reveals him to be a complete simpleton rather than a suitor, or he’s so keen on carrying the disapproval of leftist journalists that he’s ready to write their lines for them. .

Because, if you can’t fashion a long metaphor from an imploded submarine and Boris Johnson, then you’re in the wrong job. Let’s see how many writers take the bait

Avoidance

Anyway, the submarine. These types of events create a strange national space. In hypnotized horror like Black Mirror has, were all looking at the same thing, for once, and summoning something we usually experience in private: the fear of death.

Don’t tell me you’re not afraid of death, only of dying. Chinny counts. Optimism is a respectable coping strategy for terror, but let’s not pretend it’s anything else.

Avoidance is another psychological tic we develop to keep the show on the road when it all gets a little existential, and we’ve all had plenty of it on our social media this week.

We have had Marxist avoidance, in which the wealth of those in danger outweighs the danger itself and becomes the new focus; scientific avoidance, by which we look at technology and oceanography; and the more conventional, I don’t care because a lot of people die all the time, which is what my WWII grandma used to favor:

I don’t understand why these elders are all talking about hypothermia, it’s a very peaceful death. I am 92 years old and I would be delighted if that’s how I go!

Reputation

As much as anything you have to feel for scientists around the world. Since the pandemic, when the cream of the world’s boffins offered us tissues with ear straps as our greeting, they’ve taken a bit of a hard time in public affections.

Finding the sub would have helped restore their reputation for ass/elbow differentiation abilities, but sadly it didn’t.

It turns out that the sea is bigger than you imagine. To make matters worse, it apparently gets quite dark on the bottom; so much so that the fish over there have no eyes!

If they had eye organs, they would doubtless raise a slimy eyebrow at the arrival at their depth of a vessel made of titanium. And carbon fiber.

Surely the junction point between two materials of different resilience must be a weakness in the face of the mind-boggling number of units of force per square centimeter down here? they would say.

However, it is highly unlikely that anyone will hear them.

Mortality

Before it became clear that the loss of the submarine was due to a fortunately brief incident, we all imagined ourselves in the doomed craft and wondered how we behaved. Would I be Captain Oatesish?

Mortality taking a rare turn in the public sphere, we experienced its weapon, time, in all its horrid glory. When lives are at stake, time transforms from the panting meter of hours, days and weeks into something that accelerates and decelerates simultaneously, rushing us in slow motion towards a result.

I’m sure there’s a scientific explanation for this phenomenon and I’m sure there’s another that directly contradicts it in a peer-reviewed article. This is the problem of science.

While it has an excellent record when it comes to prevention or cause of death, it’s very sketchy about what certainties we can cling to when confronted with it.

The distant hill described by Larkin casts its shadow over all of us, and how we deal with its perpetual presence defines our characters.

So when we think that any imaginable small group of people, whose faces we have seen, are trapped in the face of oblivion, we grab our crutches and go through the ordeal with them.

Not like this we plead, whether to our god or to the cat.

