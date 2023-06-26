the latest addition of Egypt’s ‘Order of the Nile’ to Prime Minister Modi’s list of state honors; here are the others





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received the Order of the Nile, the country’s highest state honor, from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

El-Sisi hosted Modi, who is on a two-day state visit to Egypt, at the presidential palace, where the two leaders met one-on-one. Modi also visited the historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo on Sunday, which was restored with the help of the Indias Dawoodi Bohra community.

The ‘Order of the Nile’ award is the 13th state honor Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received during his nine-year tenure.

Here is a list of all the state honors PM Modi has received: The scarf of King Abdulaziz Prime Minister Modi received the Arab country’s highest civilian honour, King Abdulaziz Sash, in 2016. The Prime Minister received the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award at the Royal Court. The award is named after Abdulaziz Al Saud, the founder of the modern Saudi state. State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan Modi also received Afghanistan’s highest civilian honour, the Amir Amanullah Khan Award, the same year. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani presented the award to Narendra Modi after the leaders jointly inaugurated the Afghan-Indian Friendship Dam, which was rebuilt with the help of India. Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to pay an official visit to Palestine and received the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, the highest order awarded to foreign dignitaries, kings, heads of state/ of government and persons of similar rank. The honor was bestowed by President Mahmoud Abbas in 2018, recognizing his key contribution to fostering India-Palestine relations. Order of Zayed Award Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of Zayed, the UAE’s highest civilian honor, in 2019. The award was given in recognition of his efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. Modi tweeted that the award was “not for an individual but for the spirit of Indian culture and is dedicated to the skills and abilities of 1.3 billion Indians”. Order of St. Andrew Award Modi was also honored with Russia’s highest state decoration, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. The Russian government has declared Modi to be awarded the highest state decoration for his outstanding services in promoting a special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. Order of the Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin Modi was awarded the Maldives’ highest honor given to foreign dignitaries – the Order of the Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin – in 2019. Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored with the King Hamad Order of Rebirth in 2019, which was announced by His Majesty the King of Bahrain. Legion of Merit by the US Government Prime Minister Modi also received the Legion of Merit from US President Donald Trump in 2020. Modi tweeted that the awrad recognizes “the efforts of the Indian and American people to improve bilateral relations”. Order of the Druk Gyalpo Modi received Bhutan’s highest civilian honour, Ngadag Pel Gi Khorlo or the Order of Druk Gyalpo, on the country’s national day. Ebakl Price Prime Minister Modi received the Ebakl Award from President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., during his visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023. Companion of the Order of Fiji Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also awarded Fiji’s highest honor, the Companion of the Order of Fiji by Sitiveni Rabuka, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji this year. Grand Companion of the Order of Logohu Governor-General of Papua New Guinea, Sir Bob Dadae, awarded the Companion of the Order of Logohu to Prime Minister Modi for championing the cause of unity among Pacific island countries and spearheading the because of the countries of the South. Past recipients of this award include former US President Bill Clinton.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/pm-modi-order-of-the-nile-all-state-honours-list-8685506/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos