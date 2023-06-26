A Less Confrontational China – Washington Times

NOTICE:

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to meet with visiting Secretary of State Antony Blinken was a wise move. He let the world know that China wants stability in its relations with the United States, fearing that the Sino-American tension could and does affect global stability.

The fact is, however, that China is aligned with a revisionist Russian Federation that invaded Ukraine, a sovereign nation that gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and United Kingdom. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 continues, with thousands of Ukrainian casualties and massive social and economic devastation.

How China or any country can justify aligning with Russia is incredulous.

Not so long ago, we heard many people in China say that the United States was a superpower in decline. Citing Thucydides’ Trap, when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power, resulting in a violent confrontation, many in China were convinced that China was destined to overtake the United States. Well, they were wrong.

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was American leaders who united their allies and partners in Europe to come to Ukraine’s aid as well. It was this help and support for the brave Ukrainian people that helped stop the Russian onslaught and faced a humiliating defeat for Putin in Ukraine. It is the Russia with which China is aligned.

President Xi Jinping’s thirty-five minute meeting with Secretary Blinken would have been substantial. China’s earlier 12-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine called for a ceasefire and peace talks, as well as the lifting of sanctions against Russia, while affirming to from the outset the need to respect the sovereignty of all countries: universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all counties must be effectively respected.

Clearly, Russia is the aggressor and in violation of the UN Charter; this, all responsible countries agree.

Now is the time for China to use its influence with Russia to get Putin to end the war in Ukraine and return the occupied territories they invaded. It would be the beginning of a just end to the war, with reparations to help rebuild a devastated Ukraine.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, China continued an aggressive awareness campaign in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. It projects the image of a great power interested in good relations with all countries and committed to global stability.

For China, this means maintaining a strong economic relationship with the United States and the European Union while maintaining close economic and geopolitical ties with all countries. The IMF has estimated that the Chinese economy could grow at a rate of 5.2% in 2023, compared to 3% in 2022. Of course, this assumes an increase in industrial productivity and a focus on new cutting-edge technologies. Given China’s demographic challenges and an expected decrease in population growth, along with the need to create enough new and challenging jobs for China’s recent university graduates, it is imperative that President Xi grant more pay attention to China’s economic well-being, ensuring market access for Chinese products. and services and encouraging increased foreign direct investment in China.

There is no doubt that Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Germany and other European countries is in line with this pragmatic approach, as were recent successful efforts by Politburo member Wang Yis to broker a landmark agreement. between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

China’s assertive behavior in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait could thwart Xi’s efforts to ensure global stability. In September 2015, President Xi assured President Obama at the White House that the relevant construction activities China is undertaking in the Spratly Islands are not aimed at any country and that China has no intention of further militarization.

Since then, however, China has militarized islands and reefs in the South China Sea. And since former President Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August 2022, China has undermined Taiwan’s air and maritime integrity with naval and air incursions. Recently we saw videos of a near collision between Chinese and American warships in the Taiwan Strait and the near collision of a Chinese J-16 fighter jet that flew directly in front of the nose of an RC-135 aircraft in an unnecessary aggressive maneuver.

This happens almost daily, with China continuing to refuse to reconstitute a hotline between our two armies to ensure we don’t accidentally fall into conflict.

Blinken’s visit to China represented some progress with China. But more needs to be done.