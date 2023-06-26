Politics
A Less Confrontational China – Washington Times
NOTICE:
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s decision to meet with visiting Secretary of State Antony Blinken was a wise move. He let the world know that China wants stability in its relations with the United States, fearing that the Sino-American tension could and does affect global stability.
The fact is, however, that China is aligned with a revisionist Russian Federation that invaded Ukraine, a sovereign nation that gave up its nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for security guarantees from Russia, the United States and United Kingdom. The Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 continues, with thousands of Ukrainian casualties and massive social and economic devastation.
How China or any country can justify aligning with Russia is incredulous.
Not so long ago, we heard many people in China say that the United States was a superpower in decline. Citing Thucydides’ Trap, when a rising power threatens to displace a ruling power, resulting in a violent confrontation, many in China were convinced that China was destined to overtake the United States. Well, they were wrong.
In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was American leaders who united their allies and partners in Europe to come to Ukraine’s aid as well. It was this help and support for the brave Ukrainian people that helped stop the Russian onslaught and faced a humiliating defeat for Putin in Ukraine. It is the Russia with which China is aligned.
President Xi Jinping’s thirty-five minute meeting with Secretary Blinken would have been substantial. China’s earlier 12-point proposal to end the war in Ukraine called for a ceasefire and peace talks, as well as the lifting of sanctions against Russia, while affirming to from the outset the need to respect the sovereignty of all countries: universally recognized international law, including the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, must be strictly observed. The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all counties must be effectively respected.
Clearly, Russia is the aggressor and in violation of the UN Charter; this, all responsible countries agree.
Now is the time for China to use its influence with Russia to get Putin to end the war in Ukraine and return the occupied territories they invaded. It would be the beginning of a just end to the war, with reparations to help rebuild a devastated Ukraine.
After the COVID-19 lockdown, China continued an aggressive awareness campaign in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. It projects the image of a great power interested in good relations with all countries and committed to global stability.
For China, this means maintaining a strong economic relationship with the United States and the European Union while maintaining close economic and geopolitical ties with all countries. The IMF has estimated that the Chinese economy could grow at a rate of 5.2% in 2023, compared to 3% in 2022. Of course, this assumes an increase in industrial productivity and a focus on new cutting-edge technologies. Given China’s demographic challenges and an expected decrease in population growth, along with the need to create enough new and challenging jobs for China’s recent university graduates, it is imperative that President Xi grant more pay attention to China’s economic well-being, ensuring market access for Chinese products. and services and encouraging increased foreign direct investment in China.
There is no doubt that Premier Li Qiang’s visit to Germany and other European countries is in line with this pragmatic approach, as were recent successful efforts by Politburo member Wang Yis to broker a landmark agreement. between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
China’s assertive behavior in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait could thwart Xi’s efforts to ensure global stability. In September 2015, President Xi assured President Obama at the White House that the relevant construction activities China is undertaking in the Spratly Islands are not aimed at any country and that China has no intention of further militarization.
Since then, however, China has militarized islands and reefs in the South China Sea. And since former President Pelosis’ visit to Taiwan in August 2022, China has undermined Taiwan’s air and maritime integrity with naval and air incursions. Recently we saw videos of a near collision between Chinese and American warships in the Taiwan Strait and the near collision of a Chinese J-16 fighter jet that flew directly in front of the nose of an RC-135 aircraft in an unnecessary aggressive maneuver.
This happens almost daily, with China continuing to refuse to reconstitute a hotline between our two armies to ensure we don’t accidentally fall into conflict.
Blinken’s visit to China represented some progress with China. But more needs to be done.
- The author was the former director of the National Center for the Fight against Proliferation. The views are the authors and not any government agency or department.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2023/jun/25/less-confrontational-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Less Confrontational China – Washington Times
- the latest addition of Egypt’s ‘Order of the Nile’ to Prime Minister Modi’s list of state honors; here are the others
- Istanbul gay pride activists rally despite ban
- US Secret Service Knew Wagner’s Prigozhin Was Planning Uprising, Media Says
- Human remains found in mountainous California region where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January
- Cricket Australia steps towards Ashes test victory with England 116-5 chasing 268 | The mighty 790 KFGO
- Keegan Bradley’s dream of winning The Travelers unfolds in unforgettable ways
- The week in depth – and the focus is on mortality
- Rajpal Yadav reveals his first wife died in childbirth aged 20: ‘I carried her body on my shoulders’
- The government has a ‘vital role’ against abortion
- President Jokowi buys sacrificial cattle belonging to residents of Deli Serdang, this weight and this price
- Illuminated Yoga Festival on July 2