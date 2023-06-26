Politics
Politicizing budget allocations – Editorial
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ●
Mon 26 Jun 2023
As President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will soon enter the final year of his second and final term, he does not need to resort to populist, yet reckless, fiscal measures in the 2024 election year. He is best placed to leave behind a good legacy in the form of vigorous, if rather politically unpopular, reforms for the long-term good of the economy and fiscal management.
Unfortunately, the government’s proposal for the 2024 state budget, currently under deliberation in the House of Representatives, includes several major budget appropriations that look like “populist” measures contrary to prudent fiscal management. We share the view of many analysts that the budgeted nearly 15% increase in welfare programs and the more than 10% increase in fossil fuel subsidies for 2024 appear to be budgetary outlays. “politicized”.
We cannot avoid such an inference after observing how Jokowi openly campaigned for the candidate he backed for the February 14, 2024 presidential election.
The government should have been aware that even though the economy has returned to 5% annual growth, there will be no windfall revenues from commodities such as minerals and palm oil next year. Commodity prices declined, albeit gradually, due to weaker market demand amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks.
The government says the aim of the much larger 547 trillion rupees ($36.46 billion) social assistance is to eradicate the incidence of extreme poverty, defined by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) as the people whose monthly per capita expenditure is less than Rs 325,000. .
The goal is noble enough, but given the government’s inadequate institutional capacity to implement the social safety net program and the unreliability of data and mapping of the poor, we are concerned about the risks of wider abuse. and other forms of embezzlement. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) audit report for the 2022 budget revealed Rs 185 billion of misappropriation in the distribution of social assistance.
The government has yet to integrate the different (more than 10) components of social assistance to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the whole program. Limited coordination and data sharing between stakeholders has led to a haphazard separation of programs that target virtually the same group of people. Separate delivery processes carried out by different implementing agencies also undermine targeting and coverage.
Only a truly integrated social protection system, based on a single, uniform database and jointly owned by all relevant ministries and agencies, will be able to solve these problems.
Increasing fuel subsidies by more than 10% and continuing to use fuel pricing mechanisms would not only negate the government’s entire commitment to a faster transition to clean and renewable energy, but would also make budgetary management very vulnerable to the very volatile international situation. Oil prices.
We now depend on imports for about 60% of our fuel needs of about 1.6 million barrels per day. Fuel subsidies will rise from 551 trillion rupees last year to a budgeted total of 340 trillion rupees this year alone due to the drop in international oil prices from an average of $100/barrel in 2022 to around 84 $ this year.
Fuel subsidies have been a recurring problem for the economy, straining the state budget, providing unfair support for fossil fuels and slowing the long-awaited clean energy transition, including electric vehicles.
The fuel pricing mechanism, which uses a fixed price system that subsidizes the domestic price of fuel to keep it below the market price, is based on outdated premises. We have often suggested that the pricing mechanism for subsidized fuels such as Pertalite gasoline, automotive diesel and kerosene be redesigned so as to gradually bring fuels closer to market prices while reducing exposure to price shocks.
Jokowi would have left behind a legacy of good energy policy if he had put in place a clear roadmap, including short and medium term measures, to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and effectively communicate the huge waste taxpayers’ money to explain the benefits of reform and gain public support.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2023/06/25/politicizing-budget-allocations.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Politicizing budget allocations – Editorial
- RAF jets intercept 21 Russian aircraft near NATO airspace
- The ideal type of sauce to dress the pasta with angel hair
- Cobie Smulders on the fate of Maria Hill – The Hollywood Reporter
- Twitter reacts to football landing 4 star Dominic Nichols in Michigan
- New report from The Kings Fund shows UK not performing well on treatable health conditions, says ABPI
- A Less Confrontational China – Washington Times
- the latest addition of Egypt’s ‘Order of the Nile’ to Prime Minister Modi’s list of state honors; here are the others
- Istanbul gay pride activists rally despite ban
- US Secret Service Knew Wagner’s Prigozhin Was Planning Uprising, Media Says
- Human remains found in mountainous California region where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January
- Cricket Australia steps towards Ashes test victory with England 116-5 chasing 268 | The mighty 790 KFGO