Politicizing budget allocations – Editorial

As President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo will soon enter the final year of his second and final term, he does not need to resort to populist, yet reckless, fiscal measures in the 2024 election year. He is best placed to leave behind a good legacy in the form of vigorous, if rather politically unpopular, reforms for the long-term good of the economy and fiscal management.

Unfortunately, the government’s proposal for the 2024 state budget, currently under deliberation in the House of Representatives, includes several major budget appropriations that look like “populist” measures contrary to prudent fiscal management. We share the view of many analysts that the budgeted nearly 15% increase in welfare programs and the more than 10% increase in fossil fuel subsidies for 2024 appear to be budgetary outlays. “politicized”.

We cannot avoid such an inference after observing how Jokowi openly campaigned for the candidate he backed for the February 14, 2024 presidential election.

The government should have been aware that even though the economy has returned to 5% annual growth, there will be no windfall revenues from commodities such as minerals and palm oil next year. Commodity prices declined, albeit gradually, due to weaker market demand amid global economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks.

The government says the aim of the much larger 547 trillion rupees ($36.46 billion) social assistance is to eradicate the incidence of extreme poverty, defined by Statistics Indonesia (BPS) as the people whose monthly per capita expenditure is less than Rs 325,000. .

The goal is noble enough, but given the government’s inadequate institutional capacity to implement the social safety net program and the unreliability of data and mapping of the poor, we are concerned about the risks of wider abuse. and other forms of embezzlement. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) audit report for the 2022 budget revealed Rs 185 billion of misappropriation in the distribution of social assistance.

The government has yet to integrate the different (more than 10) components of social assistance to optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of the whole program. Limited coordination and data sharing between stakeholders has led to a haphazard separation of programs that target virtually the same group of people. Separate delivery processes carried out by different implementing agencies also undermine targeting and coverage.

Only a truly integrated social protection system, based on a single, uniform database and jointly owned by all relevant ministries and agencies, will be able to solve these problems.

Increasing fuel subsidies by more than 10% and continuing to use fuel pricing mechanisms would not only negate the government’s entire commitment to a faster transition to clean and renewable energy, but would also make budgetary management very vulnerable to the very volatile international situation. Oil prices.

We now depend on imports for about 60% of our fuel needs of about 1.6 million barrels per day. Fuel subsidies will rise from 551 trillion rupees last year to a budgeted total of 340 trillion rupees this year alone due to the drop in international oil prices from an average of $100/barrel in 2022 to around 84 $ this year.

Fuel subsidies have been a recurring problem for the economy, straining the state budget, providing unfair support for fossil fuels and slowing the long-awaited clean energy transition, including electric vehicles.

The fuel pricing mechanism, which uses a fixed price system that subsidizes the domestic price of fuel to keep it below the market price, is based on outdated premises. We have often suggested that the pricing mechanism for subsidized fuels such as Pertalite gasoline, automotive diesel and kerosene be redesigned so as to gradually bring fuels closer to market prices while reducing exposure to price shocks.

Jokowi would have left behind a legacy of good energy policy if he had put in place a clear roadmap, including short and medium term measures, to phase out fossil fuel subsidies and effectively communicate the huge waste taxpayers’ money to explain the benefits of reform and gain public support.



