As the Wagner Group traveled to Moscow, Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the in-flight situation





As Russian President Vladimir Putin faces what he has called an armed mutiny of the Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin before the mercenary group returned later in the day, following a deal brokered by Belarusian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was briefed by senior officials on Saturday on developments in Russia, it said. sources. Modi was briefed on developments on his plane from Washington DC to Cairo by senior officials, including diplomats accompanying him, who are familiar with Putin in Russia and the situation there, sources said. Putin is expected to take part in the virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, hosted by Modi, which is expected to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as leaders from Pakistan and other Central Asian countries on July 4. This meeting was previously scheduled to be held in person in Delhi, but has been changed to virtual format. While South Block is closely monitoring the situation, New Delhi has issued no official statement, but India sees the actions of the Wagner Group as a reflection of the war of attrition where the sustained process of attrition of the Russian military through continued losses of personnel, equipment and supplies eventually take their toll. Putin faced with a challenge to his authority as the day progressed, he said in a televised speech: What we are facing is essentially betrayal. Inflated ambitions and self-interests led to betrayal against our country, our people and the common cause in which the soldiers and commanders of the Wagner Group fought and died shoulder to shoulder, with our other units and troops. It was clear targeting from Prigozhin. Putin also said: Any internal revolt is a deadly threat to our state and our nation. This is a blow to Russia, to our people. Our actions to defend the Fatherland from this threat will be tough. Anyone who has consciously chosen the path of treason, planned an armed mutiny, and taken the path of blackmail and terrorism will inevitably be punished… As a preventive measure, sources said that a special regime has been introduced in the area of ​​Moscow where the Indian Embassy is located. Called the anti-terrorism regime, this means checking documents, monitoring telephone conversations, using vehicles belonging to organizations, regardless of their form of ownership, restricting communications, restricting the movement of vehicles and pedestrians in the streets. The sale of weapons and alcohol is prohibited. The situation is tense in Moscow, a source told The Indian Express.

