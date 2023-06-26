Welcoming Eid al-Adha 1444H, President Joko Widodo distributes sacrificial aid to livestock in 38 provinces





BALITREN.COM – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is very serious in welcoming Eid al-Adha 1444 H. Evidenced by the fact that Jokowi distributes sacrificial animal welfare in the form of cows in all provinces of Indonesia. Jokowi expressed this intention during his meeting at the Presidential Palace Complex, Jakarta on Friday, June 23, 2023. Also Read: Jokowi Prabowo’s Calculations Will Win in 2024 Presidential Election, Vice Presidential Candidate Erick Thohir, Signals When National Team Vs Argentina Head of the Presidential Secretariat (Kasetpres) Heru Budi Hartono explained that the President’s sacrificial cows would be given to 38 provinces, including new provinces. “Mr. President will provide sacrificial cows as part of Eid al-Adha 1444 H in 2023. Last year it was (distributed to) 34 provinces, now added to newly formed provinces, so it becomes 38” , said the head of the presidential office. Secretariat accompanied by Deputy for Protocol, Press and the Presidential Secretariat for the Media, Bey Machmudin. Heru continued, all of the president’s sacrificial cows in each province will be handed over directly to the place of management as per the proposal of the respective provincial governments. “So there was a proposal from the governors for the cows to be distributed,” he said. Heru also explained that in providing the presidential sacrificial cows, the Presidential Secretariat collaborated with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Religion, in this case the General Directorate of Islamic Community Guidance. Heru ensured that the sacrificial cows handed over by the president were of the highest quality and had their health validated. “He must be health checked, he must be free of foot-and-mouth disease, and of course he must also weigh between 900 kg and 1.2 tonnes,” Heru said. Also Read: Ahead of Eid al-Adha, President Jokowi Chooses Limousin Cows for Sacrificial Animals, Prices Make You Shiver Regarding the type of cattle, Heru said the cattle that would then be distributed to each province were of different types, both Simental, Limousin, Angus, Brahman to Claw breed. The DKI Jakarta area itself, the cattle that will be handed over to the Istiqlal Mosque, are simental type bulls, which weigh around 1.2 tons.

