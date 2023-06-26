Chinese media promote Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ visit, says he knows how to ‘respect other countries’

Since then, relations between China and the West have become even more frosty, especially over Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and China’s role in the Pacific.

New Zealand is trying to balance its traditional western partners like Australia, Canada, the UK and the USA (all members of the Five Eyes) and not sideline it with China, our largest trading partner.

As Hipkins kicks off his tour, Chinese state media promotes the visit and New Zealand-China relations.

The Global Times, the state-run tabloid, said New Zealand’s “proactive” diplomacy and actions vis-à-vis China to be “an example for other Western countries”.

“Despite the changing international situation, China and New Zealand have consistently promoted the institutionalized construction of their bilateral relations, laying a solid foundation of mutual political trust,” wrote Qin Sheng, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce great-power competition and escalating geopolitical risks, the stable development of China-New Zealand relations is of significant and exemplary significance in the international community.”

The article goes on to say that Hipkins had “diverged from the Western hype” that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was a “dictator”.

“He showed a fundamental quality that a political leader should have – knowing how to respect other countries,” the article said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden called Xi a “dictator”, leading to swift condemnation from Beijing. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Biden’s comment was “extremely absurd and irresponsible.”

When asked for his opinion, Hipkins said he disagreed with Biden that Xi was a dictator and that “the form of government that China has is the business of the Chinese people. “.

The rest of the Global Times article focuses primarily on trade, saying Hipkins’ trip will “further consolidate the existing advantages of bilateral economic and trade cooperation and expand new areas of cooperation.”

“Looking at the development process of bilateral relations between the two countries, China-New Zealand relations exemplify what mutual benefits and win-win cooperation mean.”

CGTN, a public broadcaster, branded Hipkins arriving in China.

“During the visit, the leaders of the two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual concern, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry,” he added.

Before the trip, China Xinhua published a short profile on Hipkinsnoting that he was born in Hutt Valley, attended Victoria University and had been an MP since 2008.

The big focus for Hipkins on the trip will be trading. He brings a large delegation with him, made up of executives from a number of New Zealand’s best-known companies.

Before the trip, he said there wasn’t much more “bread and butter” for New Zealand than trade.

However, he plans to raise a number of difficult topics, such as human rights.

New Zealand has spoken out on these issues before, from condemning the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang to the anti-democratic crackdown in Hong Kong.

The government has also spoken out against a security cooperation agreement reached between China and the Solomon Islands last year.

While New Zealand has avoided any harsh retaliation from China for such criticism, it has been reported by The Australian last week, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta received a “harangue” from his Chinese counterpart during a trip earlier this year.