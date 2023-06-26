Mass immigration advocates finally admit it lowers wages

Since the disappearance of Boris Johnson, the need for politicians to tell the truth has become fashionable among those who consider themselves of a nobler spirit. Alastair Campbell, who apparently forgot about weapons of mass destruction, Iraq, Dr David Kelly, Bernie Ecclestone, cash for honors, tax increases, tuition and extra fees, now says that Johnson must be held accountable for the lies he allegedly told to persuade people to vote for Brexit.

But Campbell is far from alone. The lies, more recently, have grown thicker and faster on the one issue that has done the most to destroy trust in Britain’s political system: immigration. Every manifesto from every party to win an election over the past quarter century has promised control of immigration, but every government has failed to deliver. We had more immigration at that time than in the past 2,000 years combined.

Over the past year, net migration amounted to 606,000, a figure unthinkable even 12 months ago. And yet, many politicians are demanding even more. Ministers inform newspapers that the labor market is too tight and companies need more workers. And some former ministers are starting to say the quiet part out loud. Philip Hammond, the former chancellor, said easing immigration controls will create more competition for jobs and help reduce inflation and therefore interest rates by reducing the power of workers to demand salary increases.

Responding to rising housing costs in a housing shortage environment by creating more demand for limited inventory may seem eccentric. But there is more to question. When companies can recruit from anywhere in the world without trying to do so in Britain first, and at wages that are often no higher than minimum wage, what controls would Hammond relax? We already have the most generous immigration system in the western world.

But the inflation crisis and Hammond’s proposed solution revealed a truth long denied by ministers and officials. For years they have insisted that immigration does not cause job losses or pressure on wages. They did so despite academic studies and evidence from the government’s Migration Advisory Board to the contrary. But now they admit it themselves. Inflation, according to Chris Patten, is high partly because Brexit has made it harder for us to import labour.

Of course, it is possible to argue that while economic demand has rebounded on the expected post-Covid trajectory, the labor force has not. Migrant workers could then fill the gaps caused by the non-return of the elderly to the labor market and the increase in the number of people who do not work due to illness. But even that does not mean that immigration, which zealous liberals forget itself brings serious economic and social challenges, should automatically increase.

First, the tight labor market does not lead to anti-inflationary wage increases. Overall, the country is seeing its wages reduced in real terms. And that follows years of stagnant wages, which leaves us no better off than in 2005. Second, the rise in inflation started with an international supply shock and was exacerbated by the failures of monetary policy over the past 15 years or so. . Third, policies to bring inflation down now, sharp interest rate hikes and attempts to cut wages could end up compounding our difficulties next year when, as seems likely, we and others countries will sink into recession.

But the most obvious thing is that the politicians’ demand, whatever the problem, whatever the context, whatever our ability to cope, is for more immigration overall, whereas if there is a need for a particular type of immigration, common sense should lead us to change the balance and the profile of migration while remaining faithful to the need to reduce, drastically, the overall numbers.

Yet this seems an impossibility for our politicians. We have created a higher education model entirely dependent on the income of foreign students, whatever their quality, to the detriment of young British people displaced from our best institutions and training, and which does not offer technical and professional alternatives. Partly because of this, we have skills shortages that lead to an increased demand for migrant workers. Dependence on their available supply kills the incentive to invest in labor-saving and productivity-enhancing technologies, as well as in the skills of the people already there. MPs go hysterical when ministers confirm that all unfortunate people from all unfortunate countries cannot come here through a safe and legal route.

This is partly due to the failing economic model that Britain has relied on for decades. Productivity is low, growth weak and wages stagnant. But mass immigration increases our GDP, if not GDP per capita, and reduces the debt as a percentage of our economy without us having to do much. The lack of imagination, vision and ideas of how we could do things differently is part of the problem. But so does the ideology of many of our politicians. The right sees immigration as an economic shortcut, the left through its obsession with radical diversity and identity politics.

Which brings us back to lies. Last week, responding to the argument that mass immigration was driving up rental prices, a statement of fact from a BBC reporter said, who are you going to get to build all these houses? British workers do not seem to have learned how to learn construction skills. But he was wrong: non-British nationals make up 13% of construction workers in the building sector, 8% in specialist construction and 7% in civil engineering.

Shortly after, Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, claimed that this city had been built by migrants, by refugees, a claim which, like the claim that we have always been a country of immigration, is manifestly false. Those who believe that immigration must be reduced and controlled are often portrayed by liberals as fanatics and extremists who peddle a lie, but on this vital issue, where change is irreversible and has real consequences, the opposite is true. which is true.