



Reported Western propaganda aimed at blowing out of proportion the private military contractor Wagner Group engaged in the war in Ukraine has fallen flat and Russian troops are now holding the ground in captured territory. The Wagner Group is one of many private militias fighting the war in Ukraine and has a total strength of 5,000 fighters. Wagner boss Prighozin’s call for an armed rebellion failed following Belarusian-led negotiations and the mercenary groups’ dues were settled. The Wagner Group is now ready to return to the war zone in Ukraine soon, geopolitical analysts have said. Analysts said the game had changed following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan who had previously put down such a coup in his military. Erdogan shared his experience of handling the military coup in Turkey. In addition to fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, the Wagner group is also training Bashar al-Assad’s pro-regime militias in Syria and these militias are said to give a hard time to US-led militias seeking to overthrow the regime. Assad regime. led the Western powers to fuel the propaganda war around the Wagner group. Although he has boots on the ground in Ukraine, the Russian government does not maintain direct contact with the Wagner to avoid the imprint. Western propaganda is first relayed by TV channels in India and then picked up by Western media who run false flag operations by attributing the channels operating from here. Besides the Wagner group, Chechen fighters and Ukrainian Christian rebels are also fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine. On the Ukrainian side, Western militias are waging war in the name of kyiv. Russian forces have so far backed the Wagner Group in battles on the ground and allowed them to hold territory, but with reported dissent from the private military contractor, Moscow is unlikely to be more confident at this level. and will station its troops in Ukraine to hold ground. The Wagner Group and Russian Army forces jointly participated in the Battle of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut. This joint operation resulted in the liberation of the Donbass city at the end of May, after eight months of intense fighting. The battle had significant implications as it pinned down large concentrations of Ukrainian troops, allowed Russia to train its mobilized reserves and dealt a blow to Ukraine’s offensive plans, according to Sputnik information. Sputnik News reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed by senior officials on Saturday on developments in Russia involving the Wagner Group’s Private Military Company (PMC) and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, The Russian media quoted an Indian daily to report that Modi was briefed on the events on his plane en route to Cairo from Washington, where he was on an official state visit to meet President Joe Biden and leaders of American business. The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the special military operation, the Russian News Agency reported.

