Mike Turner, chairman of House Intelligence, says Wagner’s rebellion ‘really hurts Putin’





Washington – House Intelligence chairman Rep. Mike Turner said on Sunday that the Armed Rebellion of the Wagner Mercenary Group against the Russian military makes President Vladimir Putin weak and could have ramifications for the war in ukraine. “It really hurts Putin, and not just politically and in his leadership in Russia and his presidency, but in his efforts to continue the war in Ukraine,” the Ohio Republican told ‘Face the Nation’ on Sunday. Turner said the conflict between Head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin and Putin was “inevitable” given that Prigozhin has publicly criticized the Russian government and Putin for months. “Putin allowed this,” Turner said, noting that Prigozhin criticized “the very premise of Putin’s war – which was not started by NATO, that there were no Nazis in Ukraine. “. Rep. Mike Turner on “Face the Nation”, June 25, 2023 CBS News

“Taking their convoy to Moscow really shows the fundamental question of whether or not Putin controls his army. For any government to have stability, it has to control its army,” Turner said. “It will be a problem that Putin will have to deal with both internationally and domestically. His government, as an authoritarian government, depends on his assertion of power, of strength so that he can continue to wield power.” Prigozhin called for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russian military leaders last week, accusing them of botching the war in Ukraine, and also criticized Putin. Wagner’s fighters appeared to be taking over Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, which oversees fighting in Ukraine, and were advancing towards Moscow until ordered back to their field camps when a truce was announced between Putin and Prigozhin. The truce followed Putin calling the uprising a “treason” and said those leading it would “suffer inevitable punishment”. According to a Kremlin spokesman, the charges against Prigozhin will be dropped and Chief Wagner will move to Belarus. “Putin himself went on national television to respond to Prigozhin,” Turner said. “And Prigozhin said, ‘Your government lied to you. This is not a war started by NATO. There are no Nazis in Ukraine.’ Abandoning the very premise makes it much harder for Putin to keep looking to the Russian people and saying, ‘We should keep sending people to die in this war.'” Turner said Chinese President Xi Jinping “must be very worried right now” after making a high-level visit to Moscow in March in a show of unity against the US-led West. “Now he’s standing next to a guy who can’t even control his own army,” Turner said. “Xi seeing this with Putin must understand that Putin’s stature in the world has diminished. It diminishes President Xi. has to worry about the stability of Russia itself.” More



Caitlin Yilek Caitlin Yilek is a political reporter for CBS News Digital. Contact her at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hausofcait

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-wagner-putin-house-intelligence-mike-turner-face-the-nation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos