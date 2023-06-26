Jokowi buys sacrificial cattle weighing 1.1 tons from herders in Lumajang





Lumajang, Berita Satu – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) bought a cow belonging to a farmer in Lumajang regency in East Java to be used as a sacrificial animal during the celebration of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriyah or the June 29, 2023. The cow belonged to Bahrowi Yahya (32), a resident of Klumprit village, Sumbersuko district. The cow named Gatsby is currently being cared for at Yahya’s stable and is preparing to be sent to Al-Akbar Mosque in Surabaya to be sacrificed and distributed to the local community. Yahya revealed that his cows were purchased by President Joko Widodo after going through a strict selection process from herders in East Java. “Initially, a video was requested from the Service here, then it was sent to the Provincial Service. There were several stages of selection until this cow passed,” he explained during a meeting on Sunday (25/6/2023). Yahya explained that the Limousin cow was 3.5 years old and weighed 1.1 tons and was sold for IDR 115 million. He said he took care of Si Gatsby for 3 years for the fattening program. Grooming him until he reached a weight of 1.1 tonnes, Yahya explained that he provides the best quality fodder and special treatment for the cow. “The treatment is special, from a combination of bathing and drying more often. This cow has been groomed for 3 years, and she is the biggest cow I have ever groomed,” he said. explain. In addition to paying attention to feed quality and providing special treatment, Si Gatsby has also been vaccinated 3 times to ensure that the cow’s health condition remains optimal. “I was vaccinated 3 times, 2 times PMK and 1 time LSD,” he said. No wonder his cow is on the list of sacrificial animals chosen by President Joko Widodo for the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebrations. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo donated 38 cows which will be distributed to all provinces of Indonesia as part of the celebration of Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriyah. The cows will be distributed to people in 38 provinces as a form of help and concern for the community during the upcoming Eid al-Adha celebration. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

