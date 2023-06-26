How to defeat Putin and save Ukraine

England, October 2022: British armed forces train Ukrainian personnel | Alamy

Vladimir Putin must know that he has more to lose by continuing this war than by ending it

The war in Ukraine is a fundamental challenge for the West and its outcome will dictate the future for all of us.

We know what it takes to win this war. It is both simple and at the same time very difficult. We must somehow persuade Vladimir Putin that he has more to lose by continuing this war than by ending it.

Only Putin himself can change his mind. Not a parliament, a political bureau or even the UN Security Council – just the mind of the commander who has gone down this senseless and disastrous path.

In the authoritarian society that Putin created with few constraints, one man can – and did – obliterate a country by personal dictate. And yet, even dictators can often be very sensitive to the movements of their people.

President Xi Jinping recently ended his draconian Covid lockdown policy, literally overnight, as he saw people had had enough. Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has also released thousands of female hijab protesters from prison who were arrested because he could feel the storm clouds growing.

In Kosovo in 1999, Slobodan Milosevic was persuaded by NATO that we intended to invade to achieve our objectives: “NATO in, Serbs out, refugees in their homes”. In fact, we hadn’t made a decision yet, but we deliberately gave the impression that we had and that was enough to scare Milosevic – and Boris Yeltsin. Yeltsin told Milosevic he was alone – and the dictator retreated.

So what are we doing to help Ukraine win? My formula: provide weapons in quantity; signal to Russia that Britain will not back down and is ready to support Ukraine for the long term; and maintain the solidarity and unity that both shocked and surprised Putin and inspired the Ukrainian people.

But more importantly, we must consider how we might lose this war.

Maintaining a strong coalition of political support is vital and has meant a lot in world politics. Weakening it would encourage quarrels, demagoguery, private initiatives and discussions of compromises.

Putin’s main tactic now is to prolong this war until the 2024 US presidential election and hope that Donald Trump returns to the White House. This is why there has been no Russian offensive so far, the Russian position being rather entrenched defensively. Trenches, minefields, reinforced positions – the tactic is simply to “wait for them”.

We lose by blaming the rising cost of living on the war in Ukraine. Many countries are struggling right now, but that shouldn’t mean we’re pushing for a settlement to relieve us of rising pasta and fuel prices.

The cost of living was rising before the invasion in February last year. These are costs that we have to bear and they are much lower than the costs borne by those who are fighting on the ground in Ukraine.

We need to reinforce the message to the public that Ukrainians are also fighting on our behalf and there will be disastrous consequences if Putin wins.

In a full-scale confrontation with NATO, Russia would lose

But the real message is this: if the cost of living jumped because Putin invaded, how much will it go up if he succeeds? If Putin wins, what future awaits Taiwan and Russia’s neighbors?

It would be a mistake to bypass Parliament. Learn from David Cameron’s mistakes when he was Prime Minister and failed to prepare his remarkable and humiliating vote on Syria in 2013. Winston Churchill, on the other hand, visited Parliament personally and regularly during World War II and kept MPs fully briefed and informed. implied. Rishi Sunak has yet to lead a single Commons debate on Ukraine and there have only been two full parliamentary debates since the invasion.

We must not react as if Putin had declared war on the West. We have to take it one step at a time.

Putin is quick to learn from the February invasion debacle and implement changes accordingly. He works around the clock in armament factories to replace spent ammunition, spending his time rallying the public for more and more sacrifice in the field. We do little of all this.

We shouldn’t complain about the cost to taxpayers of taking in Ukrainian refugees. There is no point in countering the Farage-style attitude that Ukrainian refugees are the same as asylum seekers crossing the English Channel in small boats. They are not. In fact, we are only temporarily hosting Ukrainians while their loved ones fight and die on our behalf and they look forward to returning to Ukraine as soon as it is safe.

We should try to send messages to the Russian people and their leaders as we did during the cold war. After all, this signal might just change public support for the Kremlin and persuade Putin to do what Mikhail Gorbachev did in 1979 by withdrawing the Red Army from Afghanistan.

During the Kosovo war in 1999, we held a press conference every day for the 78 days that the war lasted. The messages of our determination reached the internal refugees but also the Serbian high command. This is why there is today in Pristina a monument made up of the old parabolic antennas which transmitted our messages.

We should not concern ourselves with fears of escalation, but convey those fears of escalation to the enemy. Timidity about what the Russians might do with some of their many nuclear weapons allowed the Russian military high command to forget that in a full-scale confrontation with NATO, Russia would lose.

Make it clear to senior military officials around Putin that if they intend to pursue a total scorched earth policy in Ukraine, they should not expect the West to back down indecisively.

President Joe Biden, the leaders of NATO and the West do not want to lose. They know all too well the costs, domestic and international, of Putin ruling Ukraine. But beating Putin will mean taking strong action, in a meaningful way and with a long-term commitment to win. To change his mind, he must know, and have proof, that we are there until he loses.

To put it as simply as we did so successfully in Kosovo: “Russia out, Ukrainians back, refugees home. Simple, memorable, clear – and the way to win.

Lord Robertson is a Labor peer, former Secretary General of NATO and former Secretary of Defense

