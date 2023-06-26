Former conservative federal judge calls GOP ‘weak’ in scathing Trump rebuke





Conservative retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig called the Republican Party base spineless for its continued support of former President Donald Trump and argued the GOP was destroying itself.

If Mr. Trump’s Espionage Act indictment fails to mention his now almost certain indictment for conspiring to prevent Congress from certifying Mr. Biden as president on Jan. 6 fails to shake the Republican Party of his political senses moribund, then he is beyond saving himself. Nor should he be saved, Luttig said in a scathing New York Times op-ed published on Sunday.

Luttig called Republican support for Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, a colossal political miscalculation.

No assemblage of politicians except Republicans would ever imagine running for the US presidency running against the Constitution and the rule of law. But that’s exactly what they’re planning, Luttig wrote.

The op-ed marks an extraordinary GOP repudiation of a registered Republican for life.

Luttig, a former judge of the 4th United States Circuit Court of Appeals, was a key witness during the committee hearings on January 6 last year. He is also known for his conservative credentials and longstanding ties to the Supreme Court. In 1991, he was part of the team that groomed Clarence Thomas for his controversial Supreme Court nomination hearings, and he later became known as one of the top foster judges at the appellate court level, sending 45 of its 47 clerks to the clerk of the judges. on the High Court.

Prior to the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Luttig advised Vice President Mike Pence’s legal team against allegations by Trump allies such as attorney John Eastman, who had argued Pence had power. to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Party stewards have become so accustomed to their putative leader that they’ve managed to convince themselves that an indicted and possibly convicted Donald Trump is their party’s best hope for the future, Luttig wrote in his editorial.

He also checked the names of prominent Republicans who did not give political support to Trump but attacked the Justice Department over its investigations of the former president.

Governor DeSantis and Mr. Pence have committed to a new Republican litmus test that on their first day in office they would fire FBI Director Trump appointee Christopher Wray over his turpitude in the investigation of Mr. Trump,” Luttig wrote.

The retired judge ended the op-ed with a solemn appeal to his party to put the country first and step back from the brink for the good of the party, as well as the nation.

