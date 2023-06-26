China’s Economy and the Americas’ Opportunity – The Virginian-Pilot

Many have tried not to buy items made in China, but it is almost impossible. Everything from prescription drugs to your name seems to come from a country whose regime is proving to be Americas greatest adversary and growing enemy.

This is why now may be the perfect time for the United States to respond to the threat of Chinese expansionism where it hurts the most: the Chinese economy.

As The New York Times reports, investment in China has stalled this spring after a flurry of activity in late winter. Exports are down. Fewer and fewer new housing projects are being launched. Prices go down. More than one in five young people are unemployed.

According to the Commerce Department, in 2021, US imports of $50.3 billion in textile products from China constituted 32.6% of total US imports of textile products. Additionally, in 2021, China remained the top source of U.S. imports of furniture, bedding, lamps, toys, games, sports equipment, paint, and other miscellaneous manufactured items.

The Americas trade deficit with China, reports the DOC, is a whopping $355.3 billion, an increase of $45 billion (14%) from 2020 when it was $310.3 billion.

Robby Smith Saunders is vice president for national security at the Coalition for a Prosperous America. She writes: Economic policy should be our number one focus right now when it comes to China and mitigating its threats to the United States and democratic values, as well as economic and security interests. the United States. But instead of making some tough finance, investment, export and business decisions now, our policymakers want to keep as much money and knowledge between China and the United States as possible for as long as possible. as they can, while preparing war plans for Taiwan. it doesn’t make sense to me.

It doesn’t make sense to me either. Properly approached, it would make no sense to many Americans.

The United States should declare its intention to wean itself off China by starting to manufacture more things there, starting with prescription drugs. There could be serious consequences if China decides to stop manufacturing them to bend Washington to its will.

This would require, among other things, that politicians unite in a bipartisan and patriotic effort to slow down and even stop China’s plans for global domination. I suspect many people would be willing to pay at least slightly higher prices for things now made in China if they could be persuaded that it was in the best interests of their country and its future.

This from the Center for Strategic & International Studies should be the starting point for any argument for a change in the economic relationship with China: It should be noted that incidents of Chinese espionage far outnumber those of any other countries, even Russia. The long-term cost to the US economy and national security cannot be accurately measured, but estimates run into the billions of dollars for commercial and technological espionage. Chinese espionage has also created immeasurable damage to national security with the theft of weapons technology, including nuclear weapons test data. In recent years, China has added the theft of massive amounts of personal information, political coercion and influence operations to its espionage activities.

Is there anyone running for president to see this as a major foreign and domestic policy issue? What about Congress, which seems too timid to do much?

If we don’t start now, we’ll regret it later. It may already be too late. Secretary of State Antony Blinkent told NBC News that his trip to Beijing was an important start in stabilizing US relations with China. He also said countries should move on from the spy balloon incident.

The Chinese did not move. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that China and Cuba are negotiating to establish a new joint military training center on the island, raising alarm in Washington that it could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops and other security and intelligence operations. 100 miles off the coast of Florida.

How close are we going to allow them to get?

Cal Thomas is a columnist for Tribune Content Agency. Email him at [email protected] and look for his latest book A Watchman in the Night: What I’ve Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America” (HumanixBooks).