Trump says electric vehicles will decimate Michigan in Novi speech





Former President Donald Trump claimed the transition to electric vehicles would decimate Michigan in a Sunday night speech in Novi as he accepted the Oakland County Republican Party’s Man of the Decade award.

The push for all electric cars, it’s killing the United States, it’s killing Michigan and it’s a total vote for China, Trump said during his hour-long speech. (US President Joe) Biden is a disaster for Michigan and his environmental extremism is heartless, disloyal and horrifying to the American worker and you are starting to see him driven by his ridiculous regulations.

The Oakland County party, one of the largest states, used the Lincoln Day dinner to present the award to Trump before a sold-out crowd of at least 2,500 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

Trump blasted state governments’ approval, led by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, of more than $700 million in economic development incentives for a $2.4 billion battery plant outside Big Rapids.

Your state governor is now giving hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of billions of Michigan taxpayer dollars to Chinese companies and one in particular, Gotion, to build batteries in Michigan, Trump said. Sounds good, but the money goes to Chinese companies, and then they’ll leave, they plan to take our money and then they say goodbye, you fools.

Latest: $2.4 billion Gotions battery plant moves ahead after federal review

Michigan has aggressively courted electric vehicle projects, often with bipartisan support, using billions of economic development dollars to compete with other states for major manufacturing campuses that promise thousands of jobs.

The Gotions project, in particular, has drawn heavy criticism from some due to the company’s foreign ownership.

Trump grew nostalgic for all he had done for Michigan as president, touting his record and crediting his administration for the state’s strong economic position.

This is a manufacturing resurgence on American soil, Trump said, it’s happening right here in Michigan, and it has nothing to do with the Democrats.

He criticized electric vehicles, saying cars don’t go far, and you know, some people like to drive longer than an hour and a half.

In a typically broad speech, Trump also attacked his main Republican presidential rivals, President Joe Biden, the media, China, transgender athletes and undocumented migrants.

Learn more about MLive:

Lawmakers pile in before a big deadline: Your guide to Michigan politics

Unions gain a foothold in the marijuana industry, but growth is slow

A year since Dobbs, Michigan Democrats aren’t done with abortion politics

Michigan Democrats begin hearings on carbon-free energy legislation

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/politics/2023/06/trump-claims-evs-will-decimate-michigan-in-novi-speech.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos