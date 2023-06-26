Egypt hands Indias Modi top honor as ties improve

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Sunday awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Egypt’s highest honor as the two countries deepened their partnership.

El-Sisi welcomed Modi to the presidential palace in Cairo with the Order of the Nile, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement. The leaders signed a statement elevating Egyptian-Indian relations to a “strategic partnership,” meaning the two nations agreed to intensify cooperation and hold periodic talks, the statement said.

Egypt and India share deep ties that date back to the 1950s, when they played a key role in founding the Non-Aligned Movement, which sought an alternative path at the height of the Cold War.

Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, is the first Indian prime minister to pay a state visit to Egypt in more than two decades. His two-day stoppage came six months after el-Sisi spent time in New Delhi as India’s official Independence Day guest.

Modi also invited the Egyptian leader to attend a summit of the Group of 20 leading rich and developing countries, which India will host in September.





After his talks with el-Sissi, Modi visited a historic mosque, Al-Hakim in Cairo, which was recently renovated with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra Indian community. He also paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died during World War I and were buried at Heliopolis War Cemetery in Cairo.

Modi’s trip to Egypt focused on strengthening bilateral relations. The prime minister said the two countries had moved quickly to increase bilateral trade to $12 billion a year within five years, from $7.3 billion in 2021-22.

The two governments have also signed agreements in the fields of agriculture, archaeology, antiquities and competition law, said Arindam Bagchi, spokesman for the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“My visit to Egypt was historic. It will add renewed vigor to Indo-Egyptian relations and benefit the people of our nations,” Modi wrote on Twitter before leaving for New Delhi.

Earlier this year, the two countries agreed to strengthen business cooperation. India, the most populous country in the world, is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Major Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery.





El-Sissi and Modi, who came to power in their country in 2014, have cultivated a closer relationship in recent years. For the past 16 months, they have resisted Western pressure to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine. Egypt and India have decades-old ties with the Kremlin.

“There is a change in the global geopolitical and geoeconomic atmosphere in which both countries wish to play a leading role,” Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said during a visit to Cairo in September. “Egypt’s geostrategic location acts as a link between Africa, Western Asia, the Mediterranean and Europe and is also an important country from an Indo-Pacific perspective.”

Modi arrived from the United States, where he spoke with President Joe Biden and senior administration officials, addressed Congress and met with senior US leaders.

His meeting with el-Sisi came as global attention focused on a brief rebellion by the leader of the Wagner Group, seen as the biggest challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin in his more than two decades in power. Neither leader commented on the Russian crisis.