China backs 'strategic partner' Russia after Wagner uprising
China expressed its support for Russia after a short-lived insurgency posed the gravest challenge to the 23-year rule of Vladimir Putin, a close partner of Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his efforts for a new world order and strategic alignment against the United States.
A day after Wagner’s mercenary fighters turned away from their march on Moscow, ending a brief and chaotic uprising by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, Beijing issued its first comment on what Putin had called an armed rebellion.
This is Russia’s internal affair, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said tersely. statement posted late Sunday evening.
As Russia’s friendly neighbor and coordinating comprehensive strategic partner for the new era, China supports Russia in maintaining national stability and achieving development and prosperity, he said.
Beijing’s carefully crafted public comments came long after the brief mutiny had dissipated, with Prigozhin agreeing on Saturday to withdraw his fighters as part of a deal with the Kremlin that would see him go into exile in Belarus.
It also came after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko visited Beijing on Sunday to meet with Chinese officials, where the two sides reaffirmed their close partnership and political trust.
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Rudenko exchanged views on China-Russia relations and international and regional issues of common concern, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a one-line statement posted on her website, with a photo showing the couple walking side by side while smiling.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said Rudenko also held scheduled consultations with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.
The Chinese side expressed support for the Russian Federation leadership’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the country following the events of June 24, and reaffirmed its interest in strengthening unity and pursuing the prosperity of the Russia, the Russian ministry said in a statement.
According to the Chinese reading, Ma told Rudenko that under the leadership of Xi and Putin, political mutual trust and cooperation between China and Russia have steadily grown.
In the complex and grim international situation, it is necessary to follow the important consensus reached by the two leaders, communicate in a timely manner, ensure a stable and long-term relationship between the two countries, and safeguard the common interests of the two countries. two parts, Ma was quoted as saying.
Xi, China’s most authoritarian and powerful leader in decades, has developed a close personal relationship with Putin over their shared ambition to challenge the US-led world order. The two autocratic leaders declared a boundless friendship in February 2022, shortly before Putin launched his war on Ukraine.
Despite its claims of neutrality, China refused to condemn the invasion and instead provided much-needed diplomatic and economic support to Russia, a stance that alarmed Western nations, particularly in Europe.
As the devastating war drags on, Beijing has sought to portray itself as a peace broker in an effort to restore relations with Europe, but it has also continued to deepen its ties with Moscow.
In March, Xi and Putin made a sweeping statement of their alignment on a host of issues and their shared distrust of the United States in the Chinese leaders’ first visit to Russia since the invasion.
Right now there are changes we haven’t seen in 100 years and we are the ones driving those changes together, Xi told Putin as they bid farewell at the Kremlin gate.
Three months later, the co-driving force of Xi’s vision has seen its grip on power severely challenged by an extraordinary show of defiance, shattering the veneer of total control the Russian leader has struggled to maintain.
Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Australian National University’s Taiwan Studies program, said Wagner’s uprising contradicts Putin’s narrative as a strong leader who enjoys the full support of his people, and is here to long term as China’s global partner. choice.
If Putin’s rule is unstable, then supporting him is bad business, he said.
Putin’s weakened grip has not escaped the most hawkish and nationalistic Chinese scholars and commentators.
Although Russia’s nightmare ended temporarily yesterday, this incident will certainly hurt Russia’s and Putin’s image, Jin Canrong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing, written Sunday on Weibowhere Wagner’s insurrection was one of the hottest topics this weekend.
Jin, a government adviser known for his fiercely anti-American rhetoric, called the rapid turn of events surreal.
It is very dangerous for a country to support and retain such a large non-state military group that this lesion can erupt at any time, he wrote.
Commenting on Twitter on Saturday before Prigozhin aborted his insurrection, Hu Xijin, the former editor of the nationalist Global Times, said the armed rebellion had passed the tipping point in Russia’s political situation.
Regardless of its outcome, Russia can no longer return to the country it was before the rebellion, he said in the Tweet, which was later deleted.
