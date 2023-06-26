



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg discussed the latest developments regarding Russia’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on the phone on Sunday, according to a statement from the Communications Directorate. During the call, it was stressed that the end of tensions in Russia “prevented the occurrence of irrevocable humanitarian tragedies on the ground in Ukraine”, the statement said. It was conveyed to Stoltenberg that Mr. Trkiye hopes that recent developments in Russia will be “a further step on the road to a just peace in Ukraine”, he added. It was also stated that “Trkiye maintains its constructive position regarding Sweden’s membership but that legislative amendments would be meaningless as long as PKK/PYD/YPG supporters freely organize demonstrations in this country”. In addition, it was pointed out that “the injustices encountered in the context of the F-35s and the attempts to associate Trkiyes’ demands concerning the F-16s with Sweden’s membership would harm NATO and its security. rather than Trkiye”. The paramilitary group Wagner on Friday accused Russian forces of attacking its fighters and the group later moved from Ukraine to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. In response, the Federal Security Service in Russia initiated criminal proceedings against Wagner for “armed rebellion”. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Wagner’s uprising an act of “treason”. Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin later claimed his fighters decided to turn back to avoid bloodshed when they were 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Moscow, while the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said he held talks with the Wagner chief with Putin’s agreement, and Prigozhin agreed to an escalating de-agreement. Prigozhin has in recent months repeatedly accused the Russian Defense Ministry and Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu of not providing enough weapons to the paramilitary group. During its more than 35-year terrorist campaign against Trkiye, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Trkiye, the United States and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. Turkish officials have said Sweden tolerates and even supports PKK members on its soil, and steps taken to change this must be proven before it joins the alliance.

