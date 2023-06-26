Modi, El-Sisi discuss ways to deepen ties in Tade, defense and energy sectors and sign 3 MoUs





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday during his first state visit to the Middle Eastern country. According to the spokesman of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, the two men discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, defense and security, renewable energies, culture and links between peoples. Mentioning that the meeting between the two leaders was productive, Bagchi said that three memorandums of understanding were also signed in the fields of agriculture, archeology and antiquities and competition law. He said an agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership” was also signed by the leaders at the meeting. Synergy – multifaceted links PM @Narendra Modi had a fruitful meeting with the President @AlsisiOfficial in Cairo on June 25, 2023 The leaders discussed ways to further deepen the partnership between the two countries, especially in the areas of trade and investment, defense and security,… pic.twitter.com/RRAKmIKrho — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 25, 2023 Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi conferred Egypt’s highest state honor, the “Order of the Nile”, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo during his first visit. The development comes after the leaders of the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding between them. Modi’s meeting with the Egyptian president came after he visited Al-Hakim Mosque and the Heliopolis War Memorial. In the prominent Cairo Mosque, he spent half an hour paying homage to Indian soldiers martyred in World War I at the Heliopolis War Memorial. The award is given to heads of state, crown princes and vice presidents. “It may also be granted to Egyptians and foreigners who render invaluable services to Egypt or humanity. Those who receive it will be honored upon death,” the official website reads. VIDEO | President El-Sisi presents Prime Minister Modi with the “Order of the Nile” award – Egypt’s highest state honor.#PMModiEgyptVisit pic.twitter.com/knzGCiPHlD – Tap Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2023 “The Order of the Nile is a necklace of pure gold made up of three square units of gold on which are pharaonic symbols. The first unit resembles the idea of ​​protecting the state against evils, the second resembles prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile and the third refers to wealth and endurance.” The Prime Minister also met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr. Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and held talks with Egyptian opinion leaders. He also interacted with the Indian community.

