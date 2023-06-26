Saudi Arabia sends senior delegation to Chinese summer in Davos





Saudi Arabia will send one of the largest official delegations this week to China’s summer Davos, as Beijing deepens cooperation with the Middle East to restart the world’s second-largest economy after three years of Covid-19 lockdown. The attendance of the 24-person delegation, which will include six ministers and vice ministers, at the World Economic Forum’s first in-person event in China in three years comes as the two countries seek alternative investment partners in the west. The Saudi delegation to the annual meeting of new champions, to be held in the northeastern port city of Tianjin and is colloquially known as Summer Davos, will be led by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha. Saudi Arabia is China’s biggest oil supplier, and China is the kingdom’s biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade of $116 billion in 2022, up from $87 billion the previous year. Saudi Arabia is keen on Chinese assistance to diversify its economy and wants investment beyond the traditional oil, refining and telecommunications sectors, into industries ranging from steel to internet platforms to games and tourism. Given the large size of the Arab market, especially Saudi Arabia, this cross-border investment trend can… benefit Chinese companies enormously, said Winston Ma, assistant professor at New York University School of Law. and former managing director of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China. Investment company. Beginning on Tuesday with a speech by Premier Li Qiang, China’s second-largest politician after President Xi Jinping, the WEF meeting comes as China’s economy struggles to mount a robust Covid recovery. Beijing is also grappling with rising tensions with the United States over Taiwan, Washington’s export controls on high-tech goods and the war in Ukraine, which are weighing on investor confidence, analysts said. . Riyadh wants to look beyond its traditional partnership with the West and boost trade with Asia, particularly China. Some of the country’s biggest companies, such as PetroChina and telecommunications group Huawei, already have a presence in Saudi Arabia. Relations with China were boosted by a state visit to Xi’s kingdom in December. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants to diversify the country’s oil-dominated economy into areas including health, infrastructure, digital economy and tourism under a program known as Vision 2030 . Under the scheme, China’s biggest steelmaker Baowu Steel in May revealed plans to pay $437.5 million for a 50% stake in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and the Sovereign Public Investment Fund. In other bilateral investments, the Saudi Ministry of Investment in April invited Chinese theme park operator Haichang Ocean Park to invest in a new facility in the country, while Chinese genetics company BGI opened a test lab in Riyadh this month. J&T Express, a China-backed parcel delivery group that expanded to Riyadh a year ago, has grown rapidly and is filing for up to $1 billion in Hong Kong this month- this. Recommended Jessica Wong, managing partner of eWTP Arabia Capital, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest private equity funds, said the kingdom was seeking greater localization of digital and infrastructure services than had been proposed. by Western companies. In each segment, Western companies have an 80-90% market share, but they have all ignored location, Wong told the Financial Times. The market wants someone who respects their usage patterns and doesn’t always demand a high premium. Focusing on localizing Chinese digital services in Saudi Arabia, Wongs funds raised $400 million in 2019, including $300 million from the Public Investment Fund. A second round of fundraising is expected to close at $1 billion by the end of this year. Sensing the potential growth, Chinese entrepreneurs flocked to an Arab-Chinese business forum this month. Half of the Chinese participants were visiting Riyadh for the first time, according to other participants. Official visits by delegations from Chinese cities such as Beijing and Xiamen are also booming. We are attending the honeymoon period of [the] Sino-Saudi relations, said one of the conference participants.

