“I’m indicted for you” – Rolling Stone





While accepting the Oakland County GOP’s “Man of the Decade” award, Donald Trump spoke of another honor: being indicted.

“Whenever radical left democrats, Marxists, communists and fascists accuse me, I consider it a great badge of honor and a badge of courage. I consider both. Basically, I’m indicted for you,” Trump told the assembled crowd. The former president has been charged twice since leaving office in 2021 – once for an alleged silent payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, and once for an alleged mishandling of classified information very sensitive.

“Two weeks ago, Joe Biden ordered the arrest of his main political opponent,” Trump said, adding, “That’s me! … Arrested on false and fabricated charges in the middle of a presidential election in which Biden is losing heavily. (According to a recent CNN/SRSS poll, the two are essentially tied when it comes to favor.)

“This is the continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” Trump added.

“If I didn’t show up, or if I did poorly in the polls, all this survey bullshit would stop immediately,” Trump also claimed. “And I didn’t do anything wrong. It’s under the Presidential Archives Act. The Clinton sock affair is just a reaffirmation of the Presidential Records Act. I did nothing wrong.”

By “the Clinton sock affair,” Trump is referring to former President Bill Clinton, who recorded a series of interviews with historian Taylor Branch while he was president and, according to the book Branch wrote later kept the tapes in his sock drawer. to prevent staff from finding and disclosing them. That’s a far cry from what Trump would have done — removing highly classified information from the White House, including plans for war with Iran, and storing the documents at his home and at his Florida resort, Mar-a- The girlfriend. Tendency

Trump then vowed revenge against those who would pursue him. “I will lead a completely revamped DOJ and investigate all of America’s radical district attorneys and attorneys general for their illegal and racist enforcement of the law,” he promised.

Trump, who displayed a fake TIME magazine cover with his photo at several of his properties, claimed it was the second time he had received the Oakland County GOP’s “Man of the Decade” award, although that the press release of his 2013 speech did. not mention it.

