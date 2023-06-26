Zimbabwean challenges law banning sex toys

Sitabile Dewa was content with her sex life when she was married, but after her divorce she found her prospects for erotic pleasure rather bleak.

In socially conservative Zimbabwe, divorced women and single mothers are often portrayed as undesirable partners for men, and in her frustration Dewa decided she wanted to use sex toys. The problem is that sex toys are prohibited by law in Zimbabwe.

I shouldn’t be deprived of self-exploration and indulgence in self-gratification, said Dewa, 35, a women’s rights activist.

Photo: AP

Part of Zimbabwe’s Entertainment Censorship and Control Act makes it illegal to import or possess sex toys as they are deemed indecent or obscene and harmful to public morals. Owning sex toys can land a woman in jail.

Dewa said the law is archaic and is challenging part of it in court on the grounds that it is repressive and infringes on his liberty.

She filed court documents in March suing the government and seeking the repeal of parts of the law. The court is considering his case.

Its bold and overt references to masturbation and women’s sexuality are sure to make many Zimbabweans uncomfortable.

However, women’s rights activists say her crusade is important as part of a broader challenge to the patriarchal perspective of nations, where women’s choices on a range of other issues that affect them and their bodies , including contraception, marriage and even what they wear are scrutinized and often restricted.

Proof that the law is being actively enforced came last year when two women were arrested over sex toys. One of them ran an online business selling sexual aids to women and offering advice on how to use them. She spent two weeks in detention and was sentenced to six years in prison or 640 hours of unpaid community work.

The thing that seems to annoy authorities the most on the issue of sex toys is the sidelining of men, said Debra Mwase, program manager of Katswe Sistahood, a Zimbabwean women’s rights group.

Sexually liberated women scare away the men who dominate Zimbabwe’s political, social and cultural spaces, she said.

Sex isn’t really seen as a thing for women, Mwase said. Sex is for men to enjoy. For women, it is still presented as essential only for procreation.

Sex without a man becomes a threat, she says. These laws would have been repealed long ago if the majority of users were men.

Zimbabwe’s history is also important. While untangling the effects that colonialism might have had on women’s rights in sub-Saharan Africa today, numerous studies have shown that African women were much more sexually expressive before European laws, culture and religion were introduced. imposed.

Ugandan scholar Sylvia Ramale wrote in the introduction to a book she edited called African Sexualities that pre-colonial African women were relatively free when it came to their sexuality.

For one thing, they wore revealing clothes, Ramale said.

However, colonialism and the alien religion it carries with it have underscored the inherent impurity and sin associated with women’s bodies, she said.

Mwase quips what she sees as a great irony now in Zimbabwe, which has been independent for 43 years and yet retains laws like the one dealing with sex toys, which is a legacy of colonial times.

African societies still vigorously enforce values ​​and laws long abandoned by those who brought them here, she said.

Dewas’ campaign for access to sex toys fits into the big picture in Zimbabwe of women tired of oppression, and is clearly forward-thinking, she said.

However, parts of a pre-colonial Southern African tradition known as Chinamwari are being revived, in which young women come together for sex education sessions supervised by older female relatives. or their community.

Advice on everything from foreplay to sex positions to sexual and reproductive health is given, giving Chinamwari a risque reputation, but also the potential to empower young women.

Chinamwari meetings are advertised on the internet, but they also come with guarantees of secrecy, largely because of prevailing attitudes towards sex and the reaction of some men who are uncomfortable with the idea of ​​women being too good for that.