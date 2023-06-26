Chris Christie flips Donald Trump’s own attack on him





Chris Christie hit back at Donald Trump criticizing his weight on Sunday by turning the remark against the former president himself.

Christie, the Republican former governor of New Jersey, is one of the newest additions to the growing field of candidates for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and one of the few to have also introduced in 2016. Once a Trump ally in the 2016 general election and the early days of his presidency, Christie has now sought to differentiate himself from the 2024 pack by openly criticizing Trump, frequently pointing out his losing record as a politician and his increasing criminal charges during campaign appearances.

During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Christie again took aim at the former president, this time responding to Trump’s recent comments poking fun at the former governor’s weight. Coming from Trump, Christie suggested, such insults were hypocritical.

“Oh, like it’s an Adonis? Please,” Christie said. “There are tens of millions of Americans…who, like me, have struggled with their weight. I continue to struggle, I continue to try to do better…and what does it have to do do with my skill for the office?”

Question: Trump targeted your weight. What is your reaction to this?

Christie: Oh, like it’s an Adonis? He should look in the mirror once in a while, maybe he’ll take the weight off his critics list pic.twitter.com/11K34HQCv3

— Acyn (@Acyn) June 25, 2023

He continued: “[Trump] is like a child, he’s like a bully in the schoolyard who teases you and makes fun of you, but here’s my message to him: I don’t care what he says about me, I don’t care what what he thinks of me. He should look in the mirror once in a while, maybe take the weight off his list of critics.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s press team via email for comment.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump earlier this month shared a video of Christie delivering edited remarks while also being edited to look like he was carrying a plate full of food. When pressed about the job during an appearance on CNN, the former governor had a similar response a few weeks ago.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is seen at a 2024 campaign event in New Hampshire. Christie hit back at Donald Trump’s mocking jabs at his weight on Sunday, suggesting the former president looks at himself in a mirror. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“It just renewed in my mind what a kid he is,” Christie said. “He’s a baby. Anytime you want to criticize him in any way, that’s how he responds.”

As a fact-check by the American statesman from Austin noted from the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Trump likely called himself “obese,” who revealed that he was 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 243 pounds at the time. However, many have questioned the veracity of the physical exams Trump received while in office and if his publicly disclosed height and weight are accurate, with some, like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, suggesting he is actually quite a bit shorter. and potentially heavier.

