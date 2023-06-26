This quote means: “The tyranny of a prince is not as dangerous as the apathy of a citizen in a democracy”





The idea of ​​democracy has been invoked often in recent days, whether during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to the United States, who underlined India’s position as the world’s largest democracy. and the United States as the oldest democracy in the world, or when commemorating 48 years since the imposition of the state of emergency in India on June 25, 1975.

US President Joe Biden said at a White House press conference: One of the fundamental reasons I believe the US-China relationship is not in the space it is with the American-Indian is that there is an overwhelming respect for each other because the two democracies. And it is a democratic character common to our two countries, our people, our diversity, our culture, our open, tolerant and robust debate.

Prime Minister Modi, in response to a question about the government’s work on minority rights in India and respect for freedom of expression, also said that democracy is in the DNA of Indians.

Many historical figures and philosophers have discussed democracy over the millennia, its meaning, necessity, flaws, etc. We take a look at the French philosopher Montesquieu, who wrote in his 1748 book The Spirit of Laws, The tyranny of a prince in an oligarchy is not so dangerous to the public good as the apathy of a citizen in a democracy. Political systems are an important part of the UPSC CSE curriculum, especially for the GS 2 paper and the trial paper. What is the context of Montesquieus’ quote on democracy? Montesquieu is widely regarded as one of the greatest political philosophers. His best-known contribution to the field was the concept of separation of powers, according to which the power of the state should be divided between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature. This was, in his view, necessary to prevent tyranny and despotism, a condition where one person holds absolute power. In The Spirit of Lawshe gave a classification of societies: democracies imply that the people of a country are the supreme authority or ruler, while despotism means that “a single person rules everything by his own will and whim”, c ie according to his own wishes. He added that democracy requires “a constant preference of the public interest over the private interest” and that it “limits ambition to the sole desire, the sole happiness, of rendering more service to our country than to the rest of our fellow citizens. This sense of commitment to brotherhood and the common good can, however, be threatened when people see themselves through the spirit of inequality” and “the spirit of extreme equality,” he wrote. In the first case, they would consider themselves worthy of more than what others receive, and would be willing to break laws and forget their sense of civic duty to enrich themselves, for example through bribery. The spirit of extreme equality means that people regard those with authority, such as the police or administrative employees, as unworthy of that power and not obeying the system of laws. They would then disobey those established personalities and institutions like the government. The dangers of apathy in a democracy Apathy means a lack of interest in something. When people lose interest in the political world around them, they see themselves as detached or separate from it, allowing both the spirit of inequality and quality to take hold. People might feel so self-absorbed that they wouldn’t see anything wrong with enriching themselves at the expense of others. They might, alternatively, forget the role of existing systems and instead of undertaking the difficult task of demanding their improvement, they would be attracted to despotism or anarchic systems. The historian Bipan Chandra, in his book India after independence, expresses this concern in its examination of the movement led by Jayprakash Narayan (called the JP movement) against rising prices, corruption and other current issues. This was followed by the unilateral imposition of a state of emergency by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, which restricted freedom of expression, political opposition and any criticism of the government. He writes that JPs speak of partyless democracy and total revolution and criticism of parliamentary democracy, blurred and indistinct, could also be dangerous, as it encourages cynicism, contempt and despair towards democratic institutions. This could create a political climate conducive to authoritarianism and fascism, as happened in Italy and Germany after 1919 and in Pakistan and Indonesia in the 1960s. He criticizes the absence of an alternative configuration given by him, adding that, almost entirely negative in its approach, the movement could not shape an alternative program or policies except that of overthrowing Indira Gandhi. Shortly after the emergency was lifted in 1977, the first non-congress government in the Center was the Janata party derived from the JP movement, including a variety of ideologically diverse political leaders among its members. However, the lack of coordination and agreement between them led to their collapse in 1979. Chandra adds in her review, Neither JP nor Indira Gandhi chose the democratic way out of the crisis. JP should have demanded and Indira Gandhi should have offered to hold new elections to the Lok Sabha, which were to be held anyway at the beginning of 1976, earlier, in October November 1975 itself, and thus provide a practical alternative both to the demand for his resignation and the Emergency. This is similar to what The Spirit of Laws said. Much of it centers on explaining the genesis of laws in a society, accounting for history, demography, geography, etc. of this region. society, to use them for general well-being. Not opposed to reform and change, he said that issues concerning a society were best dealt with when they stemmed from a sense of knowledge of its systems.

