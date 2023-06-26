Breakingviews: Time for the world to dust off its post-Putin plans





LONDON, June 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Whatever happens after Vladimir Putin was humiliated by his former protege Yevgeny Prigozhin, the rest of the world views the Russian president as hurt. This perception may matter more than the power plays currently unfolding in Moscow. The United States, Europe and China will have to dust off their post-Putin plans. The best approach would be to expect the worst, while preparing for the best. Until heavily armed mercenaries from the Prigozhins Wagner group left for Moscow on Saturday, Russia’s greatest political risk to the rest of the world was that Putin would prevail in Ukraine. The short-lived mutiny, which ended with Wagner’s fighters returning and their leader apparently leaving for Belarus, raises the possibility that the Putin era is ending sooner than expected. The worst outcome would be a long period of uncertainty with different clans vying for power in Moscow. Russia is not a major global economic power – its GDP is lower than that of Italy or Canada, and much of its economy has been decoupled from the developed world since the invasion of Ukraine in early Last year. Even so, chaos at the top would make his government even more unpredictable than it has been since Putin annexed Crimea in 2014. Confusion over who is running the show in the Kremlin would also send shivers down the spines of governments around the world worried about the fate of Russian nuclear weapons. And the balance of power in Russia, where vaguely liberal reformers have remained in control of the economy, could be destabilized. This could affect decisions on interest rates, the value of the ruble, oil exports, budget spending and the treatment of remaining foreign investors in Russia. Yet global powers must also prepare as best they can. A major political crisis could bring a leadership team to the Kremlin that accepts the futility of continuing Putin’s conflict in Ukraine. An offer of talks on a Russian withdrawal could prompt the United States and Europe to dangle the possibility of a gradual easing of sanctions. China could be unsettled by a leadership change in Russia less than two years after Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared a partnership without limits. Yet any new regime in Moscow would still be eager to sell oil to China and India. The confusion born of the failed mutiny of Prigozhins will continue for weeks, even months. For the rest of the world, however, Russia’s future has already changed. (The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) Follow @pierrebri on Twitter BACKGROUND NEWS Heavily armed Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group withdrew from the Russian city of Rostov under an agreement that halted their rapid advance towards Moscow on June 24. Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, a former Putin ally whom the Russian president accused of treason in a speech earlier today, has gone into exile in Belarus after a compromise brokered by the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko. Prighozhin previously demanded the resignation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles. The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which is committed to integrity, independence and non-partisanship by principles of trust.

