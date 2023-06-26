Trump’s GOP field lead explodes in new poll





Donald Trump’s lead over his top GOP foes has grown despite his growing legal troubles, a poll has found.

Trump secured 51%, marking a 29-point lead over his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose support reached 22%, according to an NBC News poll.

In April, NBC pegged Trump with 46% support against DeSantis at 31%.

Since that investigation, Trump has been charged with 37 counts by Special Counsel Jack Smith for alleged hoarding of sensitive classified documents.

“I’m probably the only person in the history of this country to have been charged, and my numbers have gone up,” Trump said during a Faith and Freedom Coalition speech on Saturday.

Donald Trump has taken a considerable lead in a recent GOP poll. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The former president also faces a 34-count indictment in Manhattan over an alleged “catch and kill” scheme to quell charges against individuals like porn star Stormy Daniels.

He vehemently denied wrongdoing at all levels.

NBC’s poll is more or less in line with other polls.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate, Trump has 52.1% support in the GOP contest with DeSantis his next closest enemy at 21.5%.

Following DeSantis, the new NBC poll found Mike Pence with 7% support, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie at 5% and Nikki Haley at 4%.

No other GOP contender has topped 4 percent.

In a boost for Trump, the NBC poll determined that the favor numbers for DeSantis are lower than both Trump and President Biden.

Among all voters, 30% view DeSantis favorably while 46% view him unfavorably, compared to 39% to 48% for Biden and 34% to 56% respectively for Trump, according to an NBC News poll.

Ron DeSantis speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy conference.ZUMAPRESS.com

For GOP voters, DeSantis is 60% in favor and 17% unfavorable, while Trump sits at 65% and 23%, respectively.

When asked if Trump should maintain his leadership on the GOP, 49% agreed, while 21% hailed him as a “good” president but called on the party to move on, and 29 % criticized his behavior and wanted new leadership.

Although Trump may still have a near-absolute grip on the GOP, the poll contained warnings for him in a general election showdown.

President Joe Biden addresses a campaign rally on the first anniversary of the Dobbs v. Supreme Court Jackson.Getty Images

Biden sends him 49% to 45% in a hypothetical general election game, and ties with DeSantis at 47%, according to the poll.

DeSantis has made eligibility a central tenet of his speech to Republican voters.

I think there are many voters who will not vote for [Trump]who doesn’t like Biden, DeSantis told the Brian Kilmeade Show earlier this month.

Ultimately, I think we have a great track record in Florida reaching out to voters who have traditionally not voted Republican.

Mike Pence sits at 7% in the GOP in a recent poll.Getty Images

The president’s approval rating is 43%, with 68% rating his health as a “major” or “moderate” concern.

This figure was 51% in 2020.

The NBC poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and was conducted June 16-20 among 1,000 voters.

His Republican subset included 500 voters with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.38 percentage points.

