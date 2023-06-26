Where are we wrong?





I recently skimmed through an old photograph that brought to mind the historic migration of 1947, when families left India, sacrificing everything for a new homeland, Pakistan. The stories I heard from my father and uncle during my childhood were filled with tales of hardship and resilience.

Then there is another more recent image, depicting a tragic scene of a boat carrying desperate migrants bound for Greece, where more than 300 Pakistanis have lost their lives.

It left me thinking about what was wrong. The answer lies in a complex interplay of economic challenges, political unrest and social upheaval that have driven people away, leaving behind a sense of nostalgia and a nation grappling with its future.

In the wake of the prolonged economic mismanagement of the governments of Imran Khans PTI since they came to power in 2018, the country has seen a staggering increase in the brain drain phenomenon. This worrying trend has led to an exodus of young talent seeking better opportunities abroad, hampering Pakistan’s development prospects.

The brain drain situation in Pakistan is not limited to the working class or those facing economic hardship. Even people with financial wealth choose to leave the country for various reasons. A major factor driving this trend is the lack of opportunities for personal and professional growth.

World Bank data from 2020 shows that Pakistan’s investment in education and research and development is relatively low compared to other countries in the region. This results in limited access to quality education, cutting-edge research facilities and career opportunities in the country, forcing those with financial means to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

A staggering 765,000 Pakistanis left the country in 2022 alone, underscoring the severity of the brain drain crisis. The departure of skilled professionals, scholars and innovators has created a vacuum in crucial sectors, hampering Pakistan’s progress in various fields. Many experts say this trend is an indictment of governments’ failure to create an environment conducive to growth and opportunity.

A recent survey by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) sheds more light on the matter, revealing that 37% of the Pakistani population aspires to leave the country and move abroad. This growing desire to emigrate reflects a lack of confidence in the ability of governments to meet economic challenges and provide a promising future for its citizens.

Disturbingly, an increasing number of individuals are resorting to dangerous human trafficking routes in their quest to reach foreign shores. Punjab province, home to the largest population in the country, has seen a drastic increase in reported cases of trafficking. In 2022 alone, the number of such cases rose from six to 217, an alarming increase of 3,517%. The FIA ​​has recorded 1,300 cases of human trafficking between 2020 and 2022, with a shocking total of 7,000 victims of this heinous crime.

Meanwhile, tragic news arrives from Greece, where more than 300 Pakistanis have lost their lives trying to secure a better future. These people, driven by desperation to escape economic hardship and seek greener pastures, have faced perilous journeys in their quest for a better future. This is a stark reminder of the serious risks associated with the brain drain phenomenon and the disastrous consequences it can have on human lives.

To combat this disturbing trend, it is imperative that the government prioritize the empowerment of its people, especially the youth, who represent the future of the nation. Creating employment opportunities in the finance and digital sectors can incentivize skilled people to stay in Pakistan, thereby fostering economic growth and innovation. Moreover, an inclusive system that offers equal opportunities to all citizens, regardless of their social background, can instil a sense of belonging and discourage emigration.

Pakistan needs to address the root causes of the brain drain crisis by implementing comprehensive economic reforms, encouraging investment and fostering an enabling environment for entrepreneurship. This means focusing on education, job training and skills development to equip the workforce with the tools to succeed in the modern world.

The economic incompetence of previous PTI governments has exacerbated the brain drain crisis in Pakistan, leading to a mass exodus of talented individuals in search of better prospects abroad.

To reverse this trend, Pakistan must take a proactive approach, empowering its people and creating a safer and more inclusive society that nurtures talent and provides equal opportunities to all its citizens. Only then can the nation forge a better future, avoiding further loss of life and retaining its skilled workforce for the good of the country.

The writer is a member of the Sindh Assembly.

