Prime Minister Modi will announce five new Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow. Know the details

To improve the travel experience of Indian Railway passengers”>Indian Railway and reduce travel time, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce five new Vande Bharat Express trains the same day. It is expected to launch these new trains virtually on Tuesday, according to media reports. Two of the trains will be launched in Madhya Pradesh, one in South India, one in Bihar, and the last will be Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express. With this, the total number of Vande Bharat Express trains in India will reach 23.

Even though there was no official statement from the Ministry of Railways regarding the inauguration, the department shared the news of the launch of five Vande Bharat Expresses on the same day on its official Twitter account.

Check out the Vande Bharat Express trains set to launch on Tuesday

Bangalore-Hubbali-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express

Karnataka’s second Vande Bharat Express will be launched on Tuesday and will run between Bengaluru, Hubbali and Dharwad. The state’s first Vande Bharat Express was on the Mysuru-Chennai route. Moreover, it is the first semi-rapid train in South India. The new Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of approximately 490 kilometers between Bangalore and Hubbali-Dharwad in 6 hours and 13 minutes. The train will leave Bangalore at 5.45am and arrive at Dharwad stations at 11.58am.

Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh will also receive two new Vande Bharat Expresses which will improve connectivity between Bhopal and Jabalpur, and Indore. PM Modi will launch the Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express train on Tuesday. This will include the second Vande Bharat Express in the state. New Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express was launched earlier. MP’s first Vande Bharat train is known to be the fastest of its class in India.

Bhopal-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express

Another train to be inaugurated by PM Modi will run on the Bhopal-Jabalpur route. Several other express and super-fast trains also run on this route, however, the travel time will be significantly reduced with the operation of the Vande Bharat Express on this route. The Delhi-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express, which is considered one of the fastest Vande Bharat trains in India, can reach a top speed of 160 km/h on some stretches around Agra.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express

The launch of Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express was scheduled to take place on June 3, 2023. However, its inauguration was delayed due to the triple train crash at Odishas Balasore. The new high-speed train will reduce travel time by over an hour.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express

One of the five trains to be launched will be the first Vande Bharat Express train in Bihar and Jharkahnd. The Indian Railway will operate the semi-rapid train on the Patna and Ranchi routes. The Vande Bharat Express is expected to cover the journey in six hours and will also pass through Tatisilwai, BIT Mesra, Barkakana and Hazaribagh. The route is touted as one of the densest routes in Indian Railways.

Updated: June 26, 2023, 09:41 IST

