The honorable resignation of John Profumo before the exit by the back door of Boris Johnson

lie in front of the Communal room it is paid with the resignation: this is what happened to John Profumo 60 years ago. In March 1963, he declared before the lower house of the Parliament that he had not had inappropriate relations with prostitute Christine Keilleralternately in love with Yevgeny Ivanovthen Soviet naval attache in Londonwhen he was Secretary of State for Defense in the government led by Harold Macmillan.

Three months later, on June 5, in the face of mounting evidence, Scent I admitted that I lied to commmon: Yes, he had had a relationship, also adulterous, with Keeler. Scentas a result, he resigned, and forever, from his parliamentary seat.

Former UK Secretary of State for War John Profumo and his wife Valerie Hobson when he was at the center of a Cold War spy and sex scandal that cost him his political careerAFP

On further investigation, it emerged that the Ivanov did not have access to classified military information which Keeler could have gotten Scent through pillow confidences. Among other reasons, because when I met Scentthe relationship with Ivanov start to feel cold.

More him United Kingdom, which probably has the highest quality political -and above all parliamentary- culture on the planet, does not allow lying in official seats. A mentality embodied in Erskine Maythe code of ethics and good practices of the Communal roomwritten in 1844 and updated many times since then.

In article 15.27 of the version in force, we read the following, in clear allusion to the case Scent: The bone commmon may consider making a deliberately misleading statement a contempt. In 1963, the bedroom he ruled that by making a personal statement containing remarks which he later admitted to be false, a former deputy had been guilty of serious contempt.

And he adds, to make the latest reform clear: In 2006, the Rules and Privileges Commission found that a minister who had inadvertently given an incorrect answer about the facts of a oral statement before a select committee, he was not in contempt, but he should have ensured that the wrong was righted. transcriptin. He commit recommended that he apologize to the bedroom for the error.

Former British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonStephane Rousseau / AFP

It was therefore impossible for Boris Johnsoncultivated man and great connoisseur of the long political history of the United Kingdomwas unaware of these provisions when he intervened before the bedroom in connection with illegal parties held Downing Street while his government imposed severe confinement on the rest of the British. However, writes the journalist Pierre Oborne In The onslaught of truth (attack on the truth), the Erskine May and other departmental codes of conduct are ignored. Ministers (including prime ministers) lie and cheat with impunity.

The book, published in 2021 at the time of the scandal starring Johnsonbecame a bestseller in the United Kingdom. Its content transcends the adventures of Johnson and covers the big political lies of the past decades, like those that happened during the decade of Tony Blair.

The lawsuit, along with other initiatives, has had an impact. This is why Johnson’s predecessor, Therese May, was so ruthless towards him. It is in this context that we must understand the publication, on June 15, of the official report which was presented to Johnson.

The committee concluded that Johnson repeatedly cheated bedroom on a matter of the utmost importance to the House and the public. Clearer, the water.

Another aspect is the difference in the attitudes of Scent there Johnson after resigning from the seat. The first, without being forced to do so, also left the Privy Councilthe body that formally governs United Kingdom and to which the political, administrative and religious elite of the country belongs for life, and dedicated the rest of his life -43 years, until his death in 2006- to the most needy through charitable works Toynbee Hallwhose registered office, located at Londondid the dishes like one of the others while using his contacts to raise funds, always discreetly.

Behavior that was rewarded by getting the Commandery of the Order of the British Empire. Public rehabilitation took place in 1995 when Margaret Thatcheron the occasion of the dinner he was organizing to celebrate his 70th birthday, I made him sit to the right of Isabella II. On the other hand, the campaign to reinstate him in the Privy Council did not prosper. They weren’t even worth their remarkable record of service during the Second World Warnor the fact that before going to the front, he voted in favor of the resignation of Neville Chamberlain -one who agreed with adolf hitler In Munich-, thus facilitating the rise in power of Winston Churchill.

A JohnsonFor her part, she did not have to live, for obvious generational reasons, such turbulent periods. Perhaps – and the fault is not the only one – he explains a certain ethical laxity throughout the British parliamentary arc for years. In any case, whoever was Prime Minister between 2019 and 2022, was the first victim of the strong recovery of ethics in political life.

Suffice it to say that no heavyweight in the Conservative party He came to his defense. Even his predecessor in power, Therese May, was one of the most severely accused against him. Settle old scores, no doubt. But it is indisputable that he was able to capture the direction of the wind and the expectations of public opinion. JohnsonContrary to Scent, has not shown the slightest desire to leave the public scene. Before, on the contrary.