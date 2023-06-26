Politics
“Biden was very irresponsible in calling Xi Jinping a dictator.” Diego Pitarque
“Biden was very irresponsible in calling Xi Jinping a dictator.” Diego Pitarque
We analyze the geopolitical situation, with an eye on relations between China and the United States, under the guidance of Diego Pitarch, professor of the master’s degree in international relations at the IEB.
Pitarch analyzes that Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator and points out how Blinken was in China a few days ago, and it seems Biden has forgotten, but he points out how much of an interference this is with what is a country, which cannot be described from what is not. Biden is like a continuous provocation that does not lead to a good place for anyone, since the word dictator is strong.
#biden #xijinping #dictator #china #eeuu #chinaeeuu #diegopitarch #joebiden #blinken #estadosunidos #eeuuchina #negociostv #pitarch #dictadura #dictadurachina
If you want to enter the TV Business Academy, here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwd8Byi93KbnsYmCcKLExvQ/join
follow us live https://bit.ly/2Ts9V3p
Subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3jsMzp2
Visit Business TV https://bit.ly/2Ts9V3p
My Business TV videos: https://youtube.com/@NegociosTV
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/negociostv
Follow us on instagram: https://bit.ly/3oytWnd
Twitter: https://bit.ly/3jz6Lpt
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3e3kIuy
|
Sources
2/ https://www.negocios.com/biden-ha-sido-muy-irresponsable-al-llamar-dictador-a-xi-jinping-diego-pitarch/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is lying on behalf of PM Modi, Pakistani journalist says
- “Biden was very irresponsible in calling Xi Jinping a dictator.” Diego Pitarque
- The honorable resignation of John Profumo before the exit by the back door of Boris Johnson
- Papuan leader says Indonesia is stepping up military operations
- Letters: Trump failed the Fulghum kindergarten test | Letters
- Champions Crowned at Jack Dorsey Memorial Tennis Tournament in Oglebay | News, sports, jobs
- Anna Osceola’s Wedding Dress to Marry Jon Hamm: Photos – Hollywood Life
- Opinion: Google will eventually delete your location data when you stop sharing your location
- Innovative nanofluidic device detects single proteins at high natural concentrations
- Prime Minister Modi will announce five new Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow. Know the details
- Where are we wrong?
- Off-season news: Football gets two commitments