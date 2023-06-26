Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is lying on behalf of PM Modi, Pakistani journalist says





Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who criticizes his country’s government by releasing one or another video, is now seen lying in one of these videos. A clip from one of his video messages is going viral in which he refers to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to America. At the start of the video, Imran talks about Modi’s statement to America. Although he is clearly seen lying down in this video. For this reason, some people ask him to delete it. Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to America from June 21-23. what Imran said The video that arrived was shared by Murtaza Solangi, former Managing Director of Radio Pakistan and Editor-in-Chief of Naya Daur. Imran Khan says: “I saw Narendra Modi’s statement on social media. He says that apart from Pakistan, America is our partner and America is the future. Pakistan is dying under its own weight. Imran added that this statement was made by Prime Minister Modi during a tour of America. Imran did not even forget to mention that a big contract was signed between India and America ranging from artificial intelligence to defense. Obviously after that came a sense of pride that India is now a superpower partner.

Called the government of the country a thiefAccording to Imran, he says this because he is such a Pakistani who earned 20-25 years outside Pakistan. Still no money outside Pakistan, everything is in the name of those who came to this country after selling it. He claimed that he had not hidden anything and that he was not anonymous. Their life and death exist only in Pakistan. He said, ‘Such people have been made to sit above who think communities are sheep and goats. Such people have been forced to sit whose wealth lies outside. According to Imran, these people rule today whose wealth lies outside. Whose business is real estate, in which they buy property outside the country’s money and rent it out. He called the country’s government a thief. Pakistan scared of Modi-Biden friendship, scared of US action, venomous Bilawal gives false consolation “This man has gone mad” Murtaza wrote: “This person has gone mad”. They don’t even have the ability to verify what Modi said and when. The statement that Imran mentioned here was actually made when Imran himself was prime minister. Imran should now slap himself or delete his tweet. In a joint statement released by Prime Minister Modi and US President Joe Biden, a call was made to punish the perpetrators of the 26/11 and Pathankot attacks.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Modi said in a joint address to the US Congress that there can be no ifs and buts in the fight against terrorism. He indirectly attacked Pakistan and said that action must be taken against countries that harbor terrorism. Prime Minister Modi said that even after more than two decades of 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalization and terrorism remain a serious threat to the whole world.

