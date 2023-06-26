Erdogan’s new era and the changing world

Turkey is a nation characterized by vast territories, spanning two continents, Europe and Asia, and occupying a crucial position in regional and international affairs. Such a role was predetermined by the destiny of Turkey. Nevertheless, these destinies give rise to many challenges, both internal and external, which have a profound impact on Turkey’s destiny and identity. In May, Turkey held its presidential elections, resulting in the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a third term. Erdogan is a charismatic leader who has significantly transformed Turkey’s political, economic and social landscape since he entered the political arena at the start of the second millennium.

Moreover, he pursued an assertive and ambitious foreign policy, often leading to disagreements with allies and neighboring countries. Currently, Erdogan faces a pressing problem in the form of an economic crisis that has plagued Turkey for the past few years. The country is grappling with rising inflation rates, high unemployment, a growing trade deficit and dwindling foreign exchange reserves. Erdogan’s unorthodox monetary approach of keeping interest rates low and relying on currency swaps and injections from allies has failed to stabilize the Turkish lira. Since 2020, the lira has experienced a devaluation of more than 40% against the US dollar. Many economists fear that Turkey is heading for a balance of payments crisis unless international confidence is restored and foreign investment is attracted.

During his third term, Erdogan pledged to fight inflation and foster a productive economy. However, achieving this goal requires making tough choices and implementing reforms.

It must decide whether to raise interest rates to curb inflation and defend the lira or devalue the currency to boost exports and improve competitiveness. In addition, it must address structural problems in the economy, such as low savings, high debt, low productivity, and import dependence. In addition, Erdogan must deal with the social consequences stemming from economic hardship, including poverty, inequality and urban middle-class discontent. To remedy this difficult situation, Erdogan appointed economist Mehmet Cesmak as Treasury and Finance Minister.

Another important challenge facing Erdogan concerns the refugee crisis resulting from the civil war in Syria, as well as the instability in Iraq and Afghanistan. Turkey currently hosts more than four million refugees, mostly Syrians who fled violence and persecution in their home country. While Turkey has been acclaimed for its humanitarian response and generosity to refugees, it has also encountered criticism and resentment from segments of Turkish society who accuse refugees of usurping job opportunities, resources and services for the local population.

Erdogan is struggling to strike a delicate balance between maintaining his humanitarian stance and responding to popular pressure to deport or resettle refugees. Furthermore, he used the refugee card as a bargaining chip with the European Union, taking advantage of the threat of open borders and triggering a new wave of immigration unless Turkey received financial aid and increased political support from Brussels.

It is imperative to address their grievances and their demands for greater democracy, freedom, justice and pluralism. Erdogan must also face a united and confident opposition bloc that challenges him on several fronts.

Erdogan must find a lasting solution to the refugee crisis during his third term that respects the rights and dignity of refugees while addressing the concerns and needs of the Turkish people. Cooperation with the international community, in particular the European Union and NATO, is essential to share the burden and responsibility for the reception and integration of refugees. Furthermore, efforts must be made to facilitate the resolution of the conflicts in Syria and Iraq, ensuring the preservation of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The upcoming municipal elections in March 2024 represent another formidable challenge for Erdogan as they will serve as a crucial test of his popularity and legitimacy. Municipal elections are important because they determine the control of local administrations and services in the main cities and regions of Turkey. Moreover, these elections reflect the prevailing sentiment and public opinion towards Erdogan’s policies and performance. In the previous municipal elections in 2019, Erdogan suffered a major setback when the ruling Justice and Development Party lost control of Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and several other major cities to parties. of opposition. This result was seen as an indication of Erdogan’s declining popularity. Opposition parties have capitalized on their victories by providing improved service, transparency and accountability to their constituents.

To maintain his grip on power and safeguard his legacy, Erdogan must regain the ground he lost in the upcoming municipal elections. He must regain the trust and support of urban voters, especially young people, women, Kurds, seculars and minority groups.

Since the beginning of the Syrian uprising which degenerated into a civil war, Erdogan has strongly criticized and opposed the regime of Bashar al-Assad. He supported various rebel groups fighting the Assad regime and engaged in military intervention in northern Syria to establish a buffer zone along the Turkish border. Erdogan accused Assad of committing atrocities against his own people and called for his removal from power. However, Assad managed to survive and recover most of the territory lost by the rebels, thanks to the support of Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. Assad has also regained some international recognition and legitimacy, with some Arab and European countries resuming diplomatic relations with his regime. Assad expressed his willingness to engage in political dialogue and negotiations with the opposition and other stakeholders under the auspices of the United Nations.

Erdogan must decide whether to continue with his adversarial approach to Assad or change his policy and seek reconciliation. This decision requires a careful assessment of the costs and benefits associated with each option in terms of security, stability and influence in Syria. Moreover, Erdogan must take into account the perspectives and interests of his allies and partners, including Russia, Iran, NATO and the United States, which have different agendas and expectations regarding Syria.