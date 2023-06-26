Trump returns to key battleground state Michigan for first time in final 2024 election cycle





Trump grilled by Fox News anchor on all aides who turned on him

Donald Trump returned Sunday night to the battleground state of Michigan, which he won in 2016 but lost to Joe Biden in the last election, for the first time in the 2024 cycle.

The one-term president spoke to 2,500 supporters at the Oakland County GOPs Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honored by the party as man of the decade.

During the event, he told the crowd that electric vehicles would lead to the decimation of the state’s traditional auto industry.

It came the day after he told a crowd of evangelicals on Saturday that the federal government had a vital role to play in restricting abortion access as it once claimed plus credit for overturning Roe v Wade.

But the former president has not detailed his proposed national abortion restrictions, unlike his 2024 rival Mike Pence, who supports a nationwide ban on care at 15 weeks pregnant.

Trump’s remarks at a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington DC came on the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional abortion protections . Although he repeatedly took credit for the decision, he avoided questioning whether he would support a nationwide ban if Republican lawmakers were able to push one through Congress.

In his remarks, he also spoke out against the criminal charges against him, as reports from The New York Times reveal that his presidential campaign diverted more funds raised by Mr Trump to a political action committee which has been used to cover his personal legal setup. costs.

Judge J Michael Luttig was appointed by George H. Bush and served on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit from 1991 to 2006.

J. Michael Luttig, former judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, testifies before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol Building of Cannon House offices on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC.

(Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is featured at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan

(Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is featured at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan.

(Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is featured at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan

(Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is featured at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan

(Getty Images)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is featured at the Oakland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner at the Suburban Collection Showplace on June 25, 2023 in Novi, Michigan

(Getty Images)

