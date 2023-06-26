Scientists Now Take One Step Closer To Identifying Source Of Solar Mean Magnetic Field: Indian Institute Of Astrophysics Study





The sun contains the corona (the outer envelope of the sun’s atmosphere), the photosphere (the visible surface) and the chromosphere (almost transparent layer, just above the photosphere) with a magnetic field generated by electric currents acting like a magnetic dynamo inside the sun. Photo: nasa.gov

Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) scientists with their latest study have given a clearer picture of how the sun’s magnetic field influences the interplanetary magnetic space which is the main driver of space weather.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, scientists are now close to identifying the source of the mean solar magnetic field (SMMF), which is the average value of the line-of-sight (LOS) component of the magnetic vector. solar. averaged field over the visible hemisphere as well as its relationship to the interplanetary magnetic field (IMF).

These electric currents are generated by the flow of hot and ionized gases in the convection zone of the sun.

The SMMF is the mean value of the line-of-sight component of the solar vector magnetic field averaged over the visible hemisphere of the sun. The effect of SMMF on IMF is an object of interest for scientists, because a better understanding of IMF paves the way for a better response to space weather. However, so far, studies of the SMMF have mostly been limited to measurements of the magnetic field at the level of the photosphere, says the Department of Science and Technology.

IIA scientists in their quest to understand if and how SMMF at chromospheric heights is related to SMMF at photospheric heights, found very good similarity between the two, with the value of chromospheric SMMF being lower than photospheric SMMF, thus suggesting that the primordial magnetic field inside the sun could be a source of SMMF.

They calculated and analyzed the SMMF using magnetic field measurements at the chromosphere, in conjunction with that of the photospheric measurements. For this, they used data from the Synoptic Optical Long-term Investigations of the Sun (SOLIS)/Vector Spectromagnetograph (VSM) instrument in 2010-2017 and cross-checked it with data from the Wilcox Solar Observatory.

Understanding the source of SMMF and its driving parameters could help us understand how SMMF affects IMF.

