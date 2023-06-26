Donald Trump wins support from evangelical Christians at Faith and Freedom Coalition rally





In a thinly veiled attack on Mr Trump, he chastised others who have suggested the continued struggle for life could produce overly harsh state legislation.

Mr. Trump has championed exemptions to abortion bans on behalf of women who have been raped or are victims of incest.

Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida and Mr Trump’s main rival for the nomination, boasted that his state had some of the strictest abortion laws in the United States, with a ban on the procedure after six weeks pregnant.

We also delivered in Florida promoting a culture of life and that means signing into law the Heartbeat Bill which protects unborn children when there is a detectable heartbeat, he said. he told the conference.

South Carolina senator Tim Scott has pledged to sign the most conservative pro-life legislation if he becomes president.

And Nikki Haley told the conference she would support federal abortion restrictions because she promised to save as many babies and help as many mothers as possible.

But like Mr. Trump, she was vague on the details. Only last month, she called the chances of a federal abortion ban unrealistic.

I’m not going to lie to the American people. Nothing will happen if we do not get 60 votes in the Senate. Were not even close to that on the Republican or Democratic side, she said on Face the Nation.

He’s my guy right now

While a hard line on abortion would help Mr. Trump win support from conservatives, he is acutely aware that it could be a political liability in a general election.

Privately, Mr Trump reportedly told his allies that going too far to the right on the issue could cost the party the support of suburban female voters.

His caution seems to have been justified by recent polls. An NBC poll last week showed 61% of voters opposed overturning Roe v Wade, with 53% of those polled saying abortion had become too difficult.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump’s 90-minute speech appeared to be well received by members of the Faith and Freedom coalition.

Their support has been resolved for a man who has been divorced twice and was accused of paying money to cover up an alleged affair with a stripper.

He received a standing ovation from the crowd, particularly when he hailed the knockdown of Roe v Wade.

Trump critic and rival for the nomination, Chris Christie, was booed as he launched an attack on the former president describing him as a failed leader unfit for another term in the White House.

I’m running because he let us down, he said

David Porter, 64, a Republican from Newport News, Va., who wore a Walk With Jesus hat at the rally, summarized the views of many people at the conference.

While concerned about what he saw as Mr Trump’s evasion on abortion, Mr Porter told The New York Times that he still supported the former president.

He’s my boyfriend right now.

