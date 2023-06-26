UNITED STATES. Blinken backs Biden’s claims that Xi Jinping is a ‘dictator’

Latin American Summary, June 25, 2023.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has endorsed statements by President Joe Biden who this week called his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a “dictator”.

“The president speaks clearly. Speak frankly. I’ve worked for him for over 20 years and he speaks for all of us,” Blinken said Sunday in a CNN interview when asked if he thought Xi was a “dictator.”

The top diplomat stressed that “it is no secret” that Washington is concerned about “democracy, human rights and some of the measures that China adopts in the world”. “It’s very clear that when it comes to China, do and say things they don’t likeand they will do and say things that we don’t like,” he stressed.

Likewise, the head of American diplomacy stressed that the objective of his recent visit to Beijing was “to try to bring a little more stability” to relations between the two nations, “to be able to have lines of communication better, more solid and supported” and to be able to manage “differences”.

Biden’s remarks were condemned by the Asian giant. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the US president’s remarks “completely contravene the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol”. “It’s ablatant political provocation. China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and opposition. The American comments are extremely absurd and irresponsible,” the spokeswoman said.

Source: RT.