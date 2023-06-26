Biden and Modi talked about China but not the climate

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 22: President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk during a … [+] arrival ceremony at the White House on June 22, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the Biden administration during his recent visit to the United States. He addressed the United States Congress, making him the sixth person never address the US Congress more than once (the others being Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Yitzhak Rabin, Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelensky). The Biden family hosted a private dinner on Wednesday. On THURSDAY, the White House hosted an all-plant-based state dinner: meat-free, dairy-free, and egg-free. That’s thanks to guest of honour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a strict vegetarian. And take a further step, Millet (a family of healthy coarse grains high in fiber and protein, grown in a semi-arid climate) was the menu main featurea nod to India’s efforts to make 2023 the year of millet.

Why this courtship? For the United States, India is essential counter china. The idea is to envelop China on many fronts: Japan in the Far East, some ASEAN countries in the southeast, and India along China’s western borders.

And India is ready to take on China given its history of border disputes. It also has the capacity because it is the most populous country, with the second biggest military and the fifth largest economy. Given India’s will and ability, the United States is working very hard to enlist it in the anti-China alliance.

During the Cold War, India was non-aligned, which the United States considered pro-Soviet (after all, Cuba was also part of the non-aligned bloc). India continued to receive its military hardware from Russia even after the end of the Cold War. So why would India pivot to the United States at the risk of antagonizing Russia?

Kissinger observed that countries have permanent interests, not permanent friends. For USA and India, China has become the greatest geostrategic challenge. Close engagement with the United States allows India to modernize its military, especially given the poor performance of Russian weapons in the war in Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, the United States and India have signed an agreement to manufacture General Electrics fighter jet engines in India, the same engine used in the F/A-18 fighters, as well as 30 MQ-high altitude drones. 9B which will be essential for patrolling India. 2,100 miles mountainous border with China.

Where was climate change?

Yet lovefest had one glaring omission: climate change.

Think of it this way. The United States and India are the second and third biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. Climate issues are important to Bidens’ domestic and international political agendas. India is also making huge investments in clean energy, with the 4e the biggest installed capacity of both solar and wind.

Arguably, a climate deal with India could have scored Biden points with some parts of the American public, particularly because he will be seeking re-election in 2024. For example, Biden could have used the climate map to neutralize high-profile liberal (and pro-climate) Democrats who blamed him for harboring Modi. About 75 members of the House and Senate wrote a letter to Biden urging him to lobby India on human rights and 6 Democrats boycotted Modis House address.

And yet nothing about climate change has been announced, perhaps with the exception of the vegetarian menu for Thursday’s state dinner. Even John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, was not among the 380 guests at the state dinner on Thursday.

Why climate neglect?

If Bidens’ goal was to channel bipartisan support for India, he was wise to steer clear of divisive issues and it appears climate change is high on the list. Consider the most recent Pew poll. Among the most important issues ranked by US respondents, climate change has experienced a deep partisan divide: 16% of Republicans consider it a major issue compared to 64% of Democrats.

Is omitting climate change from the Biden-Modi courtship a problem for climate policy? Probably not. Highlighting a policy can increase its visibility, but also deepen divisions. It is important to increase the visibility of the policy if the policy is stalled. But climate policy seems to be moving forward with incredible momentum, supercharged by the infusion of $370 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Indeed on Wednesday, Ford announced $9.2 billion investment (supported by the Department of Energy’s Office of Loan Programs) to set up three battery factories, ironically, all in Republican states. Republicans love climate investing because it’s not labeled climate. Although no Republican senator has backed the IRA, Republican governors are rolling out the red carpet for clean energy investments, which they call economic development.

The lesson is that in the United States, progress in climate policy is possible if the term climate change is not used. This is likely why Biden did not speak publicly about climate change during Modis’ visit. And in any case, climate change doesn’t matter in India’s domestic politics; so Modi also had no real interest in addressing climate issues. Both leaders focused on the real agenda: geopolitics and the Chinese challenge.

Seen in this light, climate neglect during Modis’ visit does not necessarily compromise climate policy. Climate progress continues in the United States and India. Republican politicians court climate investments without taking a public position on climate change. The larger lesson is that in politics it is sometimes wise to remain silent, especially if the issues are on a positive trajectory. This requires avoiding the temptation of performative politics encouraged by social media. The Biden team has shown discipline in carefully managing Prime Minters Modis’ visit and conveying a bipartisan US consensus to recruit India into the emerging anti-China alliance.