Politics
Biden and Modi talked about China but not the climate
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed by the Biden administration during his recent visit to the United States. He addressed the United States Congress, making him the sixth person never address the US Congress more than once (the others being Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Yitzhak Rabin, Benjamin Netanyahu and Volodymyr Zelensky). The Biden family hosted a private dinner on Wednesday. On THURSDAY, the White House hosted an all-plant-based state dinner: meat-free, dairy-free, and egg-free. That’s thanks to guest of honour, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is a strict vegetarian. And take a further step, Millet (a family of healthy coarse grains high in fiber and protein, grown in a semi-arid climate) was the menu main featurea nod to India’s efforts to make 2023 the year of millet.
Why this courtship? For the United States, India is essential counter china. The idea is to envelop China on many fronts: Japan in the Far East, some ASEAN countries in the southeast, and India along China’s western borders.
And India is ready to take on China given its history of border disputes. It also has the capacity because it is the most populous country, with the second biggest military and the fifth largest economy. Given India’s will and ability, the United States is working very hard to enlist it in the anti-China alliance.
During the Cold War, India was non-aligned, which the United States considered pro-Soviet (after all, Cuba was also part of the non-aligned bloc). India continued to receive its military hardware from Russia even after the end of the Cold War. So why would India pivot to the United States at the risk of antagonizing Russia?
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
Kissinger observed that countries have permanent interests, not permanent friends. For USA and India, China has become the greatest geostrategic challenge. Close engagement with the United States allows India to modernize its military, especially given the poor performance of Russian weapons in the war in Ukraine. Unsurprisingly, the United States and India have signed an agreement to manufacture General Electrics fighter jet engines in India, the same engine used in the F/A-18 fighters, as well as 30 MQ-high altitude drones. 9B which will be essential for patrolling India. 2,100 miles mountainous border with China.
Where was climate change?
Yet lovefest had one glaring omission: climate change.
Think of it this way. The United States and India are the second and third biggest emitters of greenhouse gases. Climate issues are important to Bidens’ domestic and international political agendas. India is also making huge investments in clean energy, with the 4e the biggest installed capacity of both solar and wind.
Arguably, a climate deal with India could have scored Biden points with some parts of the American public, particularly because he will be seeking re-election in 2024. For example, Biden could have used the climate map to neutralize high-profile liberal (and pro-climate) Democrats who blamed him for harboring Modi. About 75 members of the House and Senate wrote a letter to Biden urging him to lobby India on human rights and 6 Democrats boycotted Modis House address.
And yet nothing about climate change has been announced, perhaps with the exception of the vegetarian menu for Thursday’s state dinner. Even John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, was not among the 380 guests at the state dinner on Thursday.
Why climate neglect?
If Bidens’ goal was to channel bipartisan support for India, he was wise to steer clear of divisive issues and it appears climate change is high on the list. Consider the most recent Pew poll. Among the most important issues ranked by US respondents, climate change has experienced a deep partisan divide: 16% of Republicans consider it a major issue compared to 64% of Democrats.
Is omitting climate change from the Biden-Modi courtship a problem for climate policy? Probably not. Highlighting a policy can increase its visibility, but also deepen divisions. It is important to increase the visibility of the policy if the policy is stalled. But climate policy seems to be moving forward with incredible momentum, supercharged by the infusion of $370 billion of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Indeed on Wednesday, Ford announced $9.2 billion investment (supported by the Department of Energy’s Office of Loan Programs) to set up three battery factories, ironically, all in Republican states. Republicans love climate investing because it’s not labeled climate. Although no Republican senator has backed the IRA, Republican governors are rolling out the red carpet for clean energy investments, which they call economic development.
The lesson is that in the United States, progress in climate policy is possible if the term climate change is not used. This is likely why Biden did not speak publicly about climate change during Modis’ visit. And in any case, climate change doesn’t matter in India’s domestic politics; so Modi also had no real interest in addressing climate issues. Both leaders focused on the real agenda: geopolitics and the Chinese challenge.
Seen in this light, climate neglect during Modis’ visit does not necessarily compromise climate policy. Climate progress continues in the United States and India. Republican politicians court climate investments without taking a public position on climate change. The larger lesson is that in politics it is sometimes wise to remain silent, especially if the issues are on a positive trajectory. This requires avoiding the temptation of performative politics encouraged by social media. The Biden team has shown discipline in carefully managing Prime Minters Modis’ visit and conveying a bipartisan US consensus to recruit India into the emerging anti-China alliance.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/prakashdolsak/2023/06/25/biden-and-modi-talked-about-china-but-not-about-climate/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Asad Qaiser’s family reach UK after ‘raid’ on their home – Pakistan
- Biden and Modi talked about China but not the climate
- Michigan State football is quickly rebuilding its secondary
- A glance at last week’s biggest retail technology roles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- Strong protection against Omicron re-infection
- UNITED STATES. Blinken backs Biden’s claims that Xi Jinping is a ‘dictator’
- Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Genderless Megabrand, Sacai, KidSuper at PFW
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Donald Trump wins support from evangelical Christians at Faith and Freedom Coalition rally
- Wirral school crowned table cricket champions at Lord’s
- PUPR Ministry Completes Construction of Cipanas Dam in West Java
- The columnist calls the Wagner Group Putin’s “Frankenstein’s monster.”