Trump lead grows after indictment, factor continues to be thorn in Biden’s side with voters: poll





Former President Donald Trump continues to lead as a GOP frontrunner after being indicted in early June, however, nearly half of GOP voters polled are skeptical about whether he should continue to lead the Republican Party, according to a new poll.

A new NBC poll shows a majority of Republican voters would vote for Trump in the Republican primary, with 51% citing him as their top choice. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came second with 22% of the vote and former Vice President Mike Pence was third with 7%.

These new numbers are compared to how the candidates fared with GOP voters in April, shortly after Trump was indicted in New York for silent payments made in 2016. About 46% of Republican voters then supported Trump and 31% said they supported DeSantis.

After pleading not guilty to 37 federal charges related to his handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in June, a combined 77% of GOP primary voters said the federal charges gave them either concern minor (14%) or no real concerns (63%). About 64% of Republican voters also said the various indictments and investigations Trump faces are politically motivated.

TRUMP SAYS HE’S ‘PROUD TO BE THE MOST PRO-LIFE PRESIDENT’ IN US HISTORY ON ROE V WADE OVERTURN BIRTHDAY

These numbers are then compared to 55% of all registered voters who say the charges give them either major concerns (47%) or moderate concerns (8%).

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead as a GOP frontrunner after being indicted in early June, however, nearly half of GOP voters polled are skeptical about whether he should continue to lead the Republican Party, according to a new poll. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Trump remains the GOP frontrunner even when ready in a hypothetical matchup against DeSantis, with 60% of Republican voters backing the former president and DeSantis receiving 36%.

HOUSE GOP SEEKS TO VOID ‘SHAM’ TRUMP IMPEACHMENTS

However, in a hypothetical Trump-Biden battle, President Joe Biden came out on top with a near majority of the vote (49%). Trump received 45% support. However, a total of 68% of respondents said Biden’s mental and physical health was a major/moderate concern for them.

In a hypothetical Trump-Biden battle, President Joe Biden came out on top with a near majority of the vote (49%). Trump received 45% support. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

On the other hand, when asked if they agreed with Trump remaining the party leader, nearly half of GOP voters said yes, with 21% saying they thought that he was a good president, but it was time to consider other leaders.

Trump appeared in a Miami federal courthouse in early June in the classified documents case, marking the first time a former president has faced federal criminal charges. The charges include willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

The former president called the federal indictment a ‘sham’ and ‘election interference’ by the Biden administration in a speech at his property, the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, after appearing in federal court, calling it “the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.” (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The former president called the federal indictment a ‘sham’ and ‘election interference’ by the Biden administration in a speech at his property, the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, after appearing in federal court, calling it “the most heinous abuse of power in the history of our country.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump also slammed special counsel Jack Smith at the time, calling him a “deranged lunatic” and blaming Biden for having “his chief political adversary” arrested and charged.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.

Haley Chi-Sing is a Fox News Digital production assistant. You can reach her at @haleychising on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-lead-grows-following-indictment-one-factor-continues-thorn-bidens-side-voters-poll The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos