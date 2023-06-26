Amir Hamzah: the dismissal of President Joko Widodo fulfills the requirements of the 1945 Constitution

JAKARTASATU.COM– In response to growing demands on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Senior Intelligence Observer Amir Hamzah said this is in fact in line with the 1945 Constitution. Here is an exclusive interview with JAKARTASATU reporters. COM on June 24, 2023 yesterday on this.

As a senior intelligence watcher, you have of course received a lot of information regarding the impeachment demands against President Jokowi that have surfaced recently. Do you think the claims can be met?

“Demands for the removal of Jokowi have become increasingly massive, not only among civilians but also among retired military officers. General Gatot Nurmantyo recounted this. Referring to Constitution 45, Article 7 A has met the conditions because for the impeachment of a president, there have been, for example, dishonorable acts by interfering with presidential candidates.This presidential candidate is the territory of a political party.Then debts hidden. Esemka cars which have been ordered 6000, saving money in his pockets abroad. So far, where is the money? Corruption which is becoming more and more widespread, implicates his family, including the false diplomas and IKN.”

But in reality it doesn’t matter. What are the obstacles to this claim?

“So, in fact, the conditions, the indicators to impeach Jokowi which are regulated in Article 7A of the Constitution 45 have met the requirements. Then it is regulated in Article No. 7B by the mechanism of the MPR, DPR , DPD and MK.These institutions that have the power of impeachment are now part of the Jokowi regime.They would not do this because they themselves would be exposed.

Due to the constraints of the above institutions, are there still opportunities in other ways?

“So how can the role of community take place, does it have to be people power? Does it have to be a social revolution? Does it have to be a fundamental constitutional change? this is possible, but cannot be dealt with by the legislation resulting from this amendment.

Let’s open up the story from the start of Jokowi, right-wing party officials said Ms Megawati. If he is a party official, that means everything he does is on assignment. Because they never reprimanded him. It is logic. If there is no fix from the PDIP, that means what it is doing is protected by the PDIP. Thus the demands of the community await the attitude of the PDIP.

Does PDIP want to make a reorientation or not? So that people don’t get tricked by the latest toy like sultans who… are impossible. It is as if society demanded a special trial. There cannot be an extraordinary session if we do not return to the original law. Because the current law does not have a special session.

It was deliberately arranged so that the MPR would not have the bite. In Act 45, the original is there. Now everything must do MK. For this reason, it is hoped that the attitude of the PDIP will reorient and change our constitutional structure.”

How do you rate the strength of those who want to depose President Jokowi above?

“We are seeing retired officers calling for removal, some standing alone, some joining Gatot Nurmantyo, some joining Amin Rais, etc. Gatot Nurmantyo’s statement, which indicated that it was clear there was a need to to make changes, had already been answered by the head of the Indonesian military information center asking what the indications were. In fact, this question is a satirical question. Critical question but the question is a question of the intelligence of the movement. The peach, something like this: yes, please tell me.

Therefore, on the one hand, we demand a reorientation of the PDIP towards Jokowi because he has a burden as a party leader. Then secondly, everything can be done well if people are supported by the TNI. Communist events in 1948, 1965, 1998 and movements supported by the TNI. Even if there are a few people outside the establishment. As an institution, they stand together.

What do you think could be the key to the success of these demands?

“Therefore, clear communication to determine attitudes, in my opinion, Gen. Gatot Nurmantyo was able to ally himself with Mr. Amin Rais, Rizal Ramli to rally this force asking to dialogue with the TNI commander. Because later related to the timing of the presidential election which will start in September 2023, there will be several activities related to the authority of the president and the authority of the DPR, if not properly addressed, it will lead to new problems, namely the replacement of the Kasad and the replacement of the commander of the TNI in November 2023. Meanwhile, the presidential election process starts in September 2023.

For example, say the attitude of the commander of Siliwangi who always expressed suspicion, there were also insinuations about dishonest elections, so the TNI was ready to take further measures.

This means that within the TNI there are already movements to purify the constitution. These symptoms need to be communicated properly. If it can be communicated well, I think it can put pressure on the PDIP to want to redirect him to Jokowi. |YOS-THERE IS