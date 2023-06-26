How low can he go? Sunak’s approval rating hits ‘worst level ever’





Rishi Sunak is not having a good time. He has spent most of his time as prime minister trying – and arguably failing – to put out the fires within his own party. Now, it looks like the ghost of past prime ministers is doing a number on his approval ratings. Voters turned away by Rishi Sunak The analysts of Notice revealed over the weekend that the Tory leader is now voting at an all-time high. Prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss appear to be casting a shadow over Mr Sunak – and 30% of those polled attribute the latest interest rate hikes to last year’s mini-budget. Truss, alongside then Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, presented a disastrous economic plan last September. This led to the two losing their jobs within weeks of taking office. Their disastrous reign is still fresh in the minds of the electorate. Facts and figures causing problems for the Conservatives According to the latest figures from Opinium, things are not looking good for Sunak or his colleagues: Labor saw their share of the vote rise by three points to 44%, opening up an 18-point lead.

The Conservatives are only favored by 26% of respondents, three points less than at the start of the month.

The right-wing Reform UK party could also benefit from this conservative crisis, and 10% of those polled support political newcomers.

The Lib Dems, Green Party and SNP are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively, with single-digit scores.

Rishi Sunak’s net approval rating dropped to -23%. These are Opinium’s worst figures for the prime minister since taking office. Sunak eyes barrel as general election looms Adam Drummond is Head of Political and Social Research at Opinium. He said more and more mortgage holders are throwing their support behind Labor and predicts that this current ‘economic storm’ will cost the Tories the next election: “Over the past two months, Labour’s lead among mortgage holders has increased from 20 to 30 points. It is hard to see this situation improving, as voters blame the government (39%) and the Truss/Kwarteng mini-budget (30%) more than the Bank of England (14%). “The fact that a third of those who voted Conservative in 2019 blame the mini-budget shows how Truss and Kwarteng have managed to make the Conservatives synonymous with an economic storm that is unlikely to dissipate until the next election. | Adam Drummond

