Politics
What's next for Turkey under President Erdogan – GIS Reports
The re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has brought to light longstanding Western misconceptions about Turkey’s political landscape.
In a word
- President Erdogan’s re-election has thwarted Western predictions
- His victory cemented his grip on Turkish politics
- The economy and foreign policy will remain top priorities
Despite predictions to the contrary by polls, the opposition and most Western media, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after 20 years in power, was re-elected with an absolute majority of 52% with a participation rate of approximately 85%.
Many had hoped for a radical change towards a supposedly more democratic and liberal governance. These expectations were shared and amplified by vocal opponents of the Erdogan administration, often prominent voices of the Turkish diaspora in Europe. But these predictions were largely based on wishful thinking.
It is true that pro-Erdogan media dominate public space in Turkey. The advantage of being able to use the state apparatus as well as circumventing the principles of the rule of law made the electoral campaign unfairly unbalanced. Yet it is hard to deny the validity of the final result, given the closely watched elections and the impressive voter turnout, regularly much higher in Turkey than in most Western democracies.
The West takes sides
American and European public opinion, and even some governments, had shown a clear preference for the opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his six-party coalition. They came together with the aim of overthrowing President Erdogan, Europe’s longest-serving leader since 2002.
It is surprising that even after his victory, many Westerners find it hard to come to terms with their frustrated expectations and insist on viewing the result as the beginning of Erdogan’s end. They also found arguments to compare him to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and even Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify their unwavering views and apocalyptic prophecies of a lifelong dictatorship. It is generally forgotten that the choice of Wests against Erdogan may have motivated Turkish voters to vote in favor of the incumbents.
While there is near-global consensus that citizens living abroad should be able to vote for elections in their home country, European commentators have questioned this very principle with regard to Turks living abroad. in EU countries. The approximately 5 million Turks or people of Turkish origin in the EU were strongly in favor of Mr Erdogan (up to 75% in Austria).
Such Western attitudes may reflect regret that Turkey is moving away from European values and fear that Western interests will ultimately be compromised. Europeans are still coming to terms with their concerns about the rise of an incredibly fast-growing, strategically located, non-Christian illiberal neighbor with a long history as a major power. The unconscious malaise in the face of this growing size and this conservative otherness in relation to the West is palpable when the latter judges Turkey or Trkiye, as the country now wishes to call itself.
What will be next for Turkey under Erdogan?
After the re-election of President Erdogan and the total overhaul of his cabinet on June 3, there will be policy changes, especially around the economy and the fight to control inflation and stabilize exchange rates. Highly rated both in the West and at home, Mehmet Simsek is back as economy and finance minister and is likely to take some wise policy action. He and Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, two prominent Kurdish politicians from central Anatolia, were already the cornerstones of a successful ministerial team 10 years ago.
In foreign affairs, we can expect continued stability thanks to pragmatic adjustments from the experienced new foreign minister, political heavyweight Hakan Fidan. The past few decades have seen a steady stream of ups and downs in Turkey’s politics: the downing of Russian military aircraft followed by apologies and reconciliation, frozen relations with Israel followed by step-by-step reconciliation, and similar developments with Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Turkey’s foreign policy will necessarily continue to be a tightrope exercise between difficult neighbors and superpowers, sometimes requiring rapid adaptations. Geography matters. The country is situated between several centers of power and crisis zones. Ankara will therefore continue to move cautiously and try to follow a neutral path between Russia and Ukraine, promoting pragmatic solutions like the UN co-sponsored agreement of July 2022 to resume exports of cereals and fertilizer across the Bosphorus.
The government’s political priorities will remain the same: protecting the borders (by keeping the Kurdistan Workers’ Party guerrillas at bay), maintaining peace through a prosperous economy, controlling inflation and keeping energy supplies affordable. . With major discoveries of natural gas in the Turkish Black Sea, the temptation to pursue an expansionist policy in the Eastern Mediterranean has diminished. This will help restore lasting and courteous, if not cordial, relations with neighbors in an arc that stretches from Greece to Armenia.
All scenarios for Turkey remain heavily dependent on US and other foreign inflows. With war raging in neighboring Ukraine and high inflation in the country, developments outside of Turkey could have a disproportionate impact.
Is polarization just a watchword?
As the elections approached, analysts pointed to a dramatic polarization in Turkish society. But on closer inspection, one can find arguments that also speak in favor of increased cohesion.
Over the past 20 years, a redistribution of influence and wealth has diminished Istanbul’s relative weight and ended military privileges. An impressive modernization of road, rail and air links, connecting some 784,000 square kilometers of territory, has made the country more integrated and therefore less polarized, at least economically.
With a record of unexpected reconciliation moves in foreign policy, we can anticipate similar moves domestically once the 2024 municipal elections are held. But first, expect President Erdogan to strive to win back his home city of Istanbul (and Ankara, if possible), lost to Mr. Kilicdaroglu’s Republican People’s Party in 2019.
Scenarios
After the local elections of 2024, four years of clear political domination controlling both the presidency and an absolute parliamentary majority, and no election before 2028 should theoretically arise. During these four years, the president will have time to prepare his succession and his retirement, ensuring that he and his family members will be held in esteem and spared themselves the kind of legal troubles experienced by presidents Lula, Trump, Sarkozy, etc. right now. Before that, Mr Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP) may well split, dissolve or morph into something else, potentially softening the contrast with a unified opposition bloc.
During the campaign, Mr Kilicdaroglu took a last-minute populist turn to a harsh deportation policy against millions of mostly Syrian refugees, a move that could create a lasting burden for the opposition. Between this and the prominent role of the Kurds in the new government, there will be additional pressure on the left-wing, pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), and further pressure on the opposition alliance in six.
There is indeed huge popular support for a visible and substantial repatriation of Syrians. The new government will speed up construction of homes for returnees in northern Syria and will likely seek an agreement with President Bashar al-Assad.
Regarding relations with Turkey, European countries will focus on security and NATO issues, as well as the 5 million first or second generation Turks living in Europe. They will also seek balanced trade relations.
In this context, close interaction is essential and clearly in the cards but with the usual crises of the EU-Turkey controversy. Both sides have everything to gain from a good relationship and both sides need each other, almost desperately.
Brussels must have understood what implementing Mr Kilicdaroglu’s plan to expel millions of Syrian refugees would have meant for the EU.
Most European nations are embroiled in a costly and dangerous war in Ukraine, which cuts off an expanding Western Europe from its natural continental hinterland and from fast, cheap and environmentally friendly land routes to China and Central Asia. Europe will therefore need a stable and reliable Türkiye.
President Erdogan’s swearing-in ceremony brought together NATO representatives as well as leaders and high-ranking dignitaries from across the continent. Clearly, the Turkish leader continues to dominate vital issues in the region.
|
