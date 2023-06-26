Donald Trump hardens his position on abortion and protests against indictments





Mr. DeSantis, who trails far behind Mr. Trump in GOP primary polls, highlighted his efforts to champion religious freedom as governor, including keeping churches open during the COVID-19 pandemic. He promised that if elected president, he would wage war on what he called the awakened influence on schools, government and corporate boards.

While polls indicate Mr. Trump maintains a healthy lead in the increasingly crowded GOP field, his support has fallen 3 percentage points since April, according to an Emerson College survey released Thursday. However, he has a 31-point lead over Mr. DeSantis nationally in the RealClearPolitics average of early polls and maintains a grip on primary voters who still see him more as a movement figure than a politician.

This was evident on Saturday evening when he received numerous standing ovations and cheers from the group of evangelical voters.

Donald Trump is in as formidable and strong a position as any frontrunner for the Republican nomination in my career, said Ralph Reed, chairman of the Faith and Freedom Coalition. We really haven’t had a forerunner like this in almost 30 years.

Mr. Trump also outlined part of his program for a second presidential term on Saturday, including what he called the immediate settlement of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the overhaul of the Ministry of Justice; ban transgender people from serving in the US military; signing an executive order to end automatic citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants; and the re-enforcement of Title 42 at the US-Mexico border.

The former president spent much of his speech rebutting the 37 federal charges the Justice Department brought against him this month, stemming from allegations that he mishandled classified documents after leaving his functions and prevented the government from recovering them. He argued, wrongly, that presidents have the right to take any document with them once they leave office.

Mr. Trump launched his two indictments as Democrats trying to arm law enforcement to unseat him as the Republican frontrunner for the 2024 presidential race. Every time they accuse me, says he, I consider that a great sign of courage.

I am indicted for you, he added. I am probably the only person in the history of this country to have been charged, and my numbers have gone up, he said, referring to the boost his campaign has seen in national polls following the two charges.

Then, he quickly framed his legal troubles as a larger battle for the country’s future. In the end, they’re not after me, they’re after you, and I just happen to get in their way, he said.

Throughout the conference, Trump’s influence on the party was evident.

Corey Check, 21, and Zachary Scherer, 20, came from Butler County, Pennsylvania and sat in the back row of the ballroom wearing red MAGA hats and cheered enthusiastically at any mention of M Trump. They said most of the other candidates they heard from over the two days did not take the campaign seriously and simply ran for ministerial posts or ambassadors.

I don’t think many of these people are serious, Mr. Check said. DeSantis, he has to wait his turn. Not this year.

Traci Brown, a 60-year-old swim school owner from Pittsburgh who came by bus with a friend, supports Mr Trump. I would like to see him have four more years to finish what he started. She thinks he’s the strongest on foreign policy and doesn’t get enough credit for the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered deal in which Israel established ties with Arab Gulf states .

But she acknowledged that Mr. Trump’s relationship with evangelical voters is complicated, and he doesn’t talk about his personal faith in the same way as rivals like his former vice president, Mike Pence. He likes to be the badass. I don’t know if we’ll ever know how in touch he is with our creator.

Mr Trump’s speech was the closing act of the two-day Faith and Freedom rally to boost engagement and turnout among conservative voters. The conference doubled as a cattle call for the GOP’s growing field of 2,024 presidential candidates, with no less than 11 other candidates making appearances.

With the exception of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was roundly booed on Friday when he delivered a speech that directly attacked Mr Trump, the other candidates have largely avoided directly attacking the frontrunner. .

