Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Egypt’s highest honor “Order of the Nile”

During his official visit to Egypt, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Egypt’s highest state honor, known as the ‘Order of the Nile.’ This recognition marks the 13th international award received by Prime Minister Modi. The prestigious award was presented to him by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, making it a significant moment as Prime Minister Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Egypt since 1997.
What is the “Order of the Nile”?
According to the official website of the Egyptian presidency, the “Order of the Nile” is awarded to Heads of State, Crown Princes, Vice Presidents, as well as individuals, Egyptian and foreign, who have rendered outstanding service to the country or to humanity. It should also be noted that recipients of this honor are memorialized upon their death.
The prize itself is a necklace made entirely of pure gold and consists of three square gold units, each adorned with pharaonic symbols. The first unit represents the state’s protection against malevolence, while the second unit symbolizes the prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile. The third unit signifies wealth and resilience as stated on the website.
Connecting the three units is a circular gold flower adorned with turquoise and rubies. At the neck hangs a hexagonal pendant decorated with pharaonic-style flowers and adorned with turquoise and ruby gems. In the center of the pendant there is a prominent symbol representing the Nile, which unites the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus).
This is the 13th international award given to the Prime Minister since taking office in 2014. Here is the full list of honours:
- Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea awarded the highest civilian honor for championing the cause of unity among Pacific island nations and spearheading the cause of the Global South. May 2023
- Companion of the Order of Fiji: Fiji’s highest honor in recognition of PM Modis’ global leadership May 2023
- Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi received the Ebakl Award from President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau in May
- Order of Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan honored Prime Minister Modi with the highest civilian decoration, the Order of Druk Gyalpo in December 2021
- Legion of Merit by the United States Government (Award of the Armed Forces of the United States awarded for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service and achievement)2020
- Order of King Hamad of the Renaissance (this first class of the Order of Bahrain is a high honor of the Gulf country) 2019
- Order of the Distinguished Ruler of Nishan Izzuddin (Maldives’ highest honor awarded to foreign dignitaries) 2019
- Order of St. Andrew Award (Russia’s Highest Civil Honor) 2019
- Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor in the United Arab Emirates) 2019
- Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award 2018
- State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (Afghanistan’s highest civilian honor)
- Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (Saudi Arabia’s highest honor awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries) 2016
Prizes awarded by organizations/foundations:
- Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA (award recognizes leadership commitment to the future of global energy and environment) 2021
- Global Goalkeeper Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan 2019
- Champions of The Earth Award (the United Nations’ highest environmental honor) 2018
- Seoul Peace Prize (Awarded every two years to individuals by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between Nations and World Peace) 2018.
