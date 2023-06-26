Donald Trump warns of ‘unintended consequences’ if Putin is overthrown





Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24, 2023 in Washington, DC. AFP

As private mercenary Wagner announced his march to Moscow in what was seen as an apparent coup against Russia’s top leadership, former US President Donald Trump on Saturday expressed concerns that if President Vladimir Putin were toppled from power, “unintended consequences” would ensue.

Writing on his Truth Social social media platform, Trump, 77, wrote: “A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for. The sequel could be much worse!”

The comments from the former president who has been twice indicted on charges including paying silent money, nullifying the 2021 election results and keeping highly classified documents in his home came as the News of the rebellion spread around the world.

Later, Wagner’s leader, Evgeny Prigozhin, agreed to end his advance on Moscow after pointing his guns at Russian leaders.

In response, Putin pledged to crush an armed mutiny led by the Wagners who claimed to have seized control of a southern city in an attempted coup against senior military brass.

Putin, in a televised address, called the acts a “treason” and a “stab in the back”, adding that Prigozhin’s decision is a “blow to Russia, to our people”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a video speech, June 24, 2023, as Wagner fighters stage a rebellion. AFP

On Friday, Wagner’s chief appeared to cross a red line, saying Putin’s stated justification for his special operation against Ukraine 16 months ago was based on lies “concocted by the top brass of the military.”

“The war was necessary…so that Shoigu could become a marshal…so that he could obtain a second ‘Hero’ [of Russia] medal,” Prigozhin said in a video clip.

At 2 a.m., Prigozhin posted a message on Telegram saying his forces were in Rostov and ready to “go all the way” against the top brass and destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Prigozhin denied attempting to stage a military coup.

However, Wager’s boss, Prigozhin, has reached an agreement under which he will leave Russia and not be persecuted.

Members of the Wagner group stand guard in a street in the city of Rostov-on-Don, June 24, 2023. AFP

Trump also suggested that the US president was “beholden to Xi”.

“China and Russia, until Biden came along, have always been natural enemies, with China wanting large swaths of largely uninhabited Russian land to have for their much larger population,” Trump said.

“This is a hitherto unthinkable opportunity for China, far bigger than Taiwan, that President Xi can wait for.”

Members of the Wagner group arrest a man in the city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023. AFP

US President Joe Biden, who has previously called for regime change in Russia, is said to have “consulted with allies and partners” on the situation in Moscow, according to RT.

2024 presidential candidate Trump further wrote, while mentioning the incumbent US president, saying that Biden “would do about Russia whatever Chinese President Xi wants him to do.”

